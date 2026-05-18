Rajinikanth: 'Why Should I Be Jealous Of Vijay?'

'When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him?...'

IMAGE: Rajinikanth speaks to the media at a press conference at his residence in Chennai, May 17, 2026, here and below. Photographs: ANI/Photo

Key Points Rajinikanth will host a grand celebration in Chennai this month to honour Vijay's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Rajinikanth expressed 'parental pride' over Vijay's achievement, dismissing claims of jealousy.

He clarified that he is no longer in politics and congratulated Vijay on X immediately after his win.

Rajinikanth is in a celebratory mood. Vijay's appointment as Tamil Nadu chief minister has filled the megastar with parental pride.

He will now manifest his joy in a grand celebration in Chennai to be held later this month.

Rajinikanth Addresses Jealousy Claims

While details of the celebratory event that Rajinikanth will host for Vijay are yet to emerge, speaking at a press conference held at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Sunday, May 17, Rajinikanth said, 'It was said that I did not congratulate Vijay at the airport. I posted my congratulations on X as soon as he won... I am not in politics. I have already left politics.

'When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him?... What is destined for someone will happen, and what is not won't....'

Rajinikanth made it clear that his meeting with former chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham leader M K Stalin was not an attempt to hinder Vijay's chief ministerial aspirations or merge political parties.

Dismissing that he had any envy towards the TVK founder, Rajinikanth said there was a 25-year generational gap between him and Vijay. He commended Vijay's impressive achievements at a young age, which he said surpassed even those of the legendary MGR (M G Ramachandran) and NTR (N T Rama Rao).

MGR and NTR, the two matinee idols from Tamil and Telugu cinema, had gone on to become the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and the then undivided Andhra Pradesh respectively.

'I have seen Vijay since a young age. Why would I be jealous if he has become CM. At a young age of 52, he has achieved more than MGR and NTR... I have no envy at all,' Rajinikanth added.

'Rajinikanth Doesn't Have One Mean Bone In His Body'

"Rajinikanth didn't have to clarify anything," says old friend Shatrughan Sinha. "We all know him. He doesn't have one mean bone in his body."

"Why should he be jealous of Vijay who hero-worships Rajini?"

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff