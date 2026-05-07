Rajinikanth On R B Choudary: 'He Asked Me To Act In His 100th Film'

The South Indian film fraternity, including superstars Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Vijay, Dhanush and Suriya, mourns the tragic passing of veteran producer R B Choudary, who died in a road accident, leaving behind a legacy of nearly 100 films and countless opportunities for new talent.

IMAGE: R B Choudary with K S Ravikumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy KS Ravikumar/Instagram

Key Points Veteran producer R B Choudary died in a road accident in Rajasthan age 76.

Rajinikanth expressed deep sorrow, recalling Choudary's wish for him to star in his 100th production and praising his contribution to cinema.

Mammootty, Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Chiyaan Vikram, and Siddharth were among the many prominent figures who paid their last respects to the producer.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan also offered condolences, highlighting Choudary's impact on their careers and Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth paid an emotional tribute to veteran producer R B Choudary, who passed away in a road accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan's Bewar district on May 5. The producer, known for backing films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema under the banner Super Good Films, was 76.

Speaking about his long association with the producer, Rajinikanth revealed that Choudary had recently approached him to star in his landmark 100th production.

'I have not acted in any of his films, but he was a very good friend of mine, and we met many times. A few months ago, during the shooting of Jailer at Adityaram Studios, he (R B Choudary) came and told me that he had completed 99 films. He asked me to act in his 100th film and said he had two or three story scripts ready for me. I assured him that I would definitely act in it as per his wish,' Rajinikanth said.

'Just two months ago, Director K S Ravikumar said that R B Choudary had introduced and created so many directors, and that we should organise a grand appreciation event in his honour,' Rajinikanth added.

'R B Choudary was a great man who introduced many directors and contributed immensely to the film industry. He created countless job opportunities for technicians and workers in cinema.

'He produced 99 films, and there were never major problems or issues in his productions. Even if any issue arose, he would personally step in, solve it directly, calmly have a cup of coffee, and move on. That was the kind of practical man he was.'

'He was a hardworking man who always lived happily. I once asked him how he managed to stay so happy and healthy, and he told me that he never took unnecessary risks. He knew his limits, produced films within those limits, left the results in God's hands, and moved on to the next project.'

Calling him 'a great soul and an exceptional producer', Rajinikanth said the news of his death had left him deeply saddened. 'May his soul rest in peace'.

'He shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors'

IMAGE: R B Choudary with K S Ravikumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy KS Ravikumar/Instagram

Mammootty, Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya Shivakumar, Chiyaam Vikram and Siddharth visited R B Choudary's residence to pay their respects.

Chiranjeevi recalled his association with R B Choudary for the film Godfather in 2022, and wrote, 'Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer RB Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film Godfather through Super Good Films.

'He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.'

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan posted, 'R B Choudary Garu's Demise is shocking. The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head R B Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Choudary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan.

'I pray to God that his soul attains peace. He produced the film Suswagatham in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs.

'The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri R B Chowdary Garu's family.'

Director KS Ravikumar: 'Shocked and heartbroken to hear about R B Choudary sir's demise. Super Good Films was my temple, and he was a god like figure who shaped my journey. I will always be grateful to him. A huge loss. Rest in peace sir. Condolences and prayers to his family.'

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Manohar Lal Khoja of the Raipur police station, the accident occurred near Jhoontha village on the National Highway.

Choudary's driver, Gautam Seervi, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Jodhpur for treatment. Police said the producer was returning with his nephew after attending a relative's wedding in Lilamba village when cattle reportedly strayed onto the road, causing the vehicle to go out of control and crash into a roadside wall. The impact of the collision was severe, and Choudary died on the spot.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, R B Choudary produced several successful films, including Nattamai, Gokulam and Suryavamsam. His final production Maareesan, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, released in July 2025.

Film folk, who visited R B Chowdary's residence:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mammootty.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dhanush.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Suriya.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Chiyaan Vikram.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Siddarth.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Vijay.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff