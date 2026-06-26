Rajinikanth's Killer Look In Dharman!

The latest Dharman poster hints that the superstar is playing a doctor.

Key Points A day after announcing Dharman, the makers unveiled a fresh poster of Rajinikanth, showing him holding a doctor's coat and stethoscope, hinting that he plays a doctor in the film.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan, Dharman marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film.

Simran reunites with Rajinikanth after Petta, while Raashii Khanna also stars in a key role.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth on the Dharman poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raaj Kamal Films International/Instagram

Just a day after unveiling the title and first look poster of Dharman, the makers have shared the look of Rajinikanth's character.

Rajinikanth is seen holding a bloodied doctor's coat with a stethoscope draped around his neck, hinting that he may be playing a doctor.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, 'Swag is his Signature. Ketta Paiyan Sir. Dharman shoot begins.'

IMAGE: Rajinikanth on the Dharman poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raaj Kamal Films International/Instagram

Rajinikanth's 173rd film, Dharman, is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan.

Simran reunites with the superstar after Petta; Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music.

IMAGE: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, Simran, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Raashii Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raaj Kamal Films International/Instagram

All eyes are on Rajinikanth's new film with Kamal Haasan.

The duo first acted together in 1975, in K Balachandar's Apoorva Raagangal, with their last film being the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Through the years, they have remained good friends, and are now set to work with each other again.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff