Rajinikanth Endorses Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar Replies

Rajinikanth has praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, declaring it a 'must-watch film'.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points Rajinikanth has called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge a 'must-watch' for every Indian.

a 'must-watch' for every Indian. 'A must watch film for every Indian.'

'Aditya Dhar box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew.'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge received the ultimate praise from Superstar Rajinikanth, who called it a 'must-watch film'.

The film has already crossed Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) at the box office.

Rajinikanth's Endorsement: 'Aditya Dhar box office ka baap'

Rajinikanth posted on X: 'What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌!!! Aditya Dhar box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind.'

Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude, and replied: 'Sir, we've all grown up measuring "entertainment" with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that's pure magic.

'So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a "must watch" feels like the biggest 'superstar' moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.'

Dhurandhar Cast and Plot Details

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles in the latest film. Set in the Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff