HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Rajinikanth Endorses Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar Replies

Rajinikanth Endorses Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar Replies

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 14:51 IST

x

Rajinikanth has praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, declaring it a 'must-watch film'.

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Key Points

  • Rajinikanth has called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge a 'must-watch' for every Indian.
  • 'A must watch film for every Indian.'
  • 'Aditya Dhar box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew.'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge received the ultimate praise from Superstar Rajinikanth, who called it a 'must-watch film'.

The film has already crossed Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) at the box office.

 

Rajinikanth's Endorsement: 'Aditya Dhar box office ka baap'

Rajinikanth posted on X: 'What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌!!! Aditya Dhar box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind.'

Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude, and replied: 'Sir, we've all grown up measuring "entertainment" with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that's pure magic.

'So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a "must watch" feels like the biggest 'superstar' moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind.'

Dhurandhar Cast and Plot Details

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles in the latest film. Set in the Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

RELATED STORIES

Dhurandhar 2 Scores Rs 500 crore, Makes History
Dhurandhar 2 Scores Rs 500 crore, Makes History
Will Dhurandhar Get A Third Part? Click Here To Know
Will Dhurandhar Get A Third Part? Click Here To Know
Dhurandhar: Storytelling In Age Of Restless Viewers
Dhurandhar: Storytelling In Age Of Restless Viewers
Dhurandhar The Revenge Has Record-Breaking Opening
Dhurandhar The Revenge Has Record-Breaking Opening
How Much Did Dhurandhar Movies Cost?
How Much Did Dhurandhar Movies Cost?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Grand Kanya Pujan in Dehradun3:49

Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Grand Kanya Pujan in Dehradun

Aamir Khan spotted with girlfriend Gauri0:34

Aamir Khan spotted with girlfriend Gauri

Watch: Jaya Bachchan's Explosive Speech Against VIP Culture Stuns RS2:21

Watch: Jaya Bachchan's Explosive Speech Against VIP...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO