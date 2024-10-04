News
Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital

Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital

Source: ANI
October 04, 2024 11:35 IST
IMAGE: Rajnikanth with daughter Soundarya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth, who had been admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital on September 20 after complaining of ill health, was discharged on Thursday night.

He was discharged from the hospital around 11 pm on October 3, as per the Chennai police.

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned.

'We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days,' the bulletin read.

 

IMAGE: Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Thursday night, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Vettaiyan, where he shares the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. It releases on October 10.

Source: ANI
