'I Managed To Make Some Successful Films'

IMAGE: Gulshan Rai at the silver jubilee function of his first production, Johny Mera Naam with Dev Anand, Vijay Anand, Hema Malini and music composers Kalyanji-Anandji. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Film-maker Rajiv Rai has a rich legacy to carry forward. His father Gulshan Rai was the legendary producer and distributor of films like Johny Mera Naam, Deewaar, Trishul, Dream Girl, Tridev, Mohra and Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

"He was a brilliant gentleman and father, and a thorough and honest businessman," Rajiv Rai tells Subhash K Jha.

"I think he's under-rated in Bollywood. People don't really know who he was unless they did business with him. But I think a lot of people did that and would talk very highly of him. He was very successful, and ran an empire. His production house Trimurti Pictures spawned blockbusters like Johny Mera Naam and Deewaar.

"He knew how to run a corporation. He had that sixth sense, and that is very important in the entertainment business. He had no money when he started his career but he nailed everything.

"We had the maximum number of silver jubilee hits. People wanted to give him their films to distribute because he always showed the accounts and gave everybody their due. We never kept a penny of anybody else's profit. If there was a loss, that loss was ours. He became a bit ill as he got old."

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore, Yash Chopra, Raakhee and Gulshan Rai at the launch of Daag in 1973. It was the first film to be produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

"He had the pulse of the audience. He came from a meagre upbringing, so he knew the taste of the common man and what the common man wanted to see. He knew exactly what to make. If he saw the first five minutes or the end of a film, he would know if it would work or not. And he would be right.

"I used to ask him how he did that. He would say, 'You don't need to see the whole film. You can see one minute and know where it's going, whether it is going to work or not. It's like when you hold grains of rice in your hand, you know its quality. You don't have to cook it to know. I think I inherited some of that quality but I don't voice my opinion."

IMAGE: Rajiv Rai's ex-wife Sonam with their son Gaurav. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Khan/Instagram

Rajiv was married to his Tridev and Vishwatma actor Sonam, and are still in touch over the parenting their son, Gaurav.

"I don't think it's right to say the marriage failed. See, failure and success is a part of your life. My marriage didn't work for whatever reason.

"It lasted 28 years and let me tell you, we never fought. There was never any disagreement. But for some odd reason, we parted ways.

"Sonam is a beautiful person. I'm very fond of her. I'm best friends with her.

"We are parenting a child and we try our best and to be on the same page with him."

Rajiv celebrated his 69th birthday on July 18, and he reflects on his life: "Everybody goes through tumultuous times. I've been lucky and my journey has been excellent. I can't complain because I've had everything and God has been kind.

"My parents were my pillars and gave me everything I wanted. I couldn't have asked for more.

"The most important thing my father taught me was never lose your head. Never let ego come in the way."

IMAGE: Rajiv Rai directed Arjun Rampal in films like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Asambhav. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajiv Rai/Instagram

"I managed to make some successful films. I have managed to give some enduring songs. There are lakhs of people in every field within Bollywood. To make a mark is not easy. But let me tell you, it's not difficult either because thousands have made a mark in their own way.

"I have my own stamp."

IMAGE: Jackie Shroff, Tina Munim and Anil Kapoor in Yudh.

Speaking of the slew of hits he has directed, Rajiv says, "It's difficult to pick a favourite. But Yudh is very close to my heart. I went through a tough time making it but it was a good experience. I learned a lot from my first film and it will always be the closest to me because it was my first success.

"Vishwatma also has a unique place in my heart because I got the songs right and introduced some nice people. Also, it was an interesting experience to go to Africa and foreign lands to shoot it.

"Mohra was, of course, totally different from Yudh and Tridev and I had a kind of a newish star cast at that time. Suneil Shetty was always by my side. If the film faced a problem, he took it as his own problem. He's been one of the most wonderful persons I've worked with. He is so hard-working, professional, always on time and so devoted to the project he's doing. He deserves everything he's got."

IMAGE: Kajol and Bobby Deol in Gupt.

"Gupt is my favourite film now because I could do some different music with Viju Shah. It was commercial music but I wanted a twist in the tale.

"I hadn't really done love stories. I hadn't really worked too much with female characterisations. Bobby Deol is also a dear friend like Suniel, and he was wonderful to work with. His passion and way of working was very different. He's a very simple and sort of innocent person, very gullible. He's not a complicated guy, not conniving. He will not manipulate you.

"Sunny Deol has been in two of my most successful films (Tridev and Vishwatma). He's a quiet person, very nice, humble, shy and affectionate. Not everybody can understand him but he's a fabulous human being."

