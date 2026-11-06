Rajamouli Hails Ramayana As Spectacular

'The pre-climax and climax... loved every bit of it.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part 1.

Key Points S S Rajamouli praised Ramayana: Part 1 for its spectacular scale and visuals.

He highlighted Ranbir Kapoor's serene yet magnificent portrayal of Ram.

Yash's performance as Ravan was noted for its menacing presence while Sai Pallavi was lauded for her graceful depiction of Sita.

Among those impressed by Ramayana Part 1 is S S Rajamouli, best known for the Baahubali franchise. The celebrated director took to X and expressed his admiration for the film.

'#Ramayana... the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch.

'Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita.

'The pre-climax and climax... loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen.'

Star Cast and Production Details

Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to the Ramayana, sharing BTS photograohs of Ranbir from the set.

'So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies... some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them,' Alia posted.