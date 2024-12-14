News
Raj Kapoor@100: The Kapoor Khandaan Celebrates

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 14, 2024 15:50 IST
The Kapoor khandaan got together to celebrate the Showman Raj Kapoor's birth centenary with a grand, glittering party in Mumbai. 

Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Kareena Kapoor arrives with her husband, Saif Ali Khan

 

Neetu Kapoor with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

 

Navya Naveli Nanda's grandmother is Ritu Nanda, one of Raj Kapoor's children. Her parents, of course, are Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

 

Raj Kapoor reportedly loved to dress his women in white, and his granddaughter Karisma Kapoor pays tribute to him.

 

Alia Bhatt with Mahesh Bhatt.

One of the first things she did when she greeted her daddy was admire his shoes!

 

The late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi with his daughter, Kanchan Kapoor.

 

Newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha with Aadar's cousin Kareena and Saif.

 

Prem Chopra's wife Uma is the sister of Raj Kapoor's wife, Krishna.

The senior couple is seen here with their daughters Prerana and Punita, and Prerana's husband, Sharman Joshi.

 

The Kapoors get ready to pose for the camera. Kareena and Saif are already in place, while Neetu adjusts her hair under Rima Jain's watchful eyes.

 

Meet the family: Neetu Kapoor, Alia, Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma, Babita, Saif, Kareena Rima Jain and Manoj Jain.

 

The family just got bigger!

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
