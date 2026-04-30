Rahul Roy On His Financial Struggle: 'Help Me Find Work'

Rahul Roy confronts social media trolls regarding his financial difficulties, revealing the impact of his brain stroke and his determination to work despite the challenges.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Roy/ Instagram

Key Points Rahul Roy addresses social media trolls mocking his low-budget videos and financial struggles.

The actor reveals he faces ongoing legal matters predating his brain stroke in 2020.

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while filming in Kargil, leading to aphasia and hospitalisation.

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy opened up about his financial difficulties on social media by stating that he is doing his work honestly and that there was no need to mock him. The post seemed to be his reply to sharp public criticism to reels where he was seen dancing to his old songs with a content creator.

Rahul Roy's Response to Social Media Trolls

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Roy/ Instagram

Responding to trolls, Rahul posted on Instagram, 'I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today -- they are from before the brain stroke happened.'

'If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you,' Rahul added on his Instagram post.

'If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.

'After the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today.'

He concluded by stating, 'Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.'

The brain stroke

Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 while filming in Kargil due to extreme weather conditions. He was diagnosed with aphasia, or impaired speech, and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he underwent treatment.

Since Rahul was struggling financially, Salman Khan stepped in to clear his hospital bills.

Rahul Roy's Career Highlights

Rahul Roy shot to fame with his first film, the 1990 musical hit, Aashiqui.

He went on to star in films like Junoon, Jaanam, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and Sapne Saajan Ke, but unfortunately, his career nose-dived.

In an interview to Rediff in 2013, he had said, 'When I look back I feel some of the films that I did were really crap and I don't mind saying that. But I am proud that none of my films remained in the cans. I have done 33 films and all of them have released.'

He made a comeback to showbiz with the inaugural season of Bigg Boss in 2007, which he won.

He was recently seen in Kanu Behl's explosive film, Agra, which released in 2025.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff