Rahman's Mangal Rang For Ramayana Sparks Debate

A R Rahman's song Mangal Rang for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has ignited an online debate, with many listeners drawing parallels to his Sufi masterpiece Kun Faya Kun and questioning its suitability for a sacred Vedic epic.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in the song Mangal Rang from Ramayana.

Key Points A R Rahman's new song Mangal Rang from Ramayana: Part 1 has generated significant online discussion.

Social media users have criticised the track for its distinct Sufi-style architecture and qawwali undertones, comparing it to Rahman's Kun Faya Kun.

Critics argue that a Sufi template is an unsuitable fit for a sacred Vedic epic like Ramayana, despite the song's intention to celebrate the divine love of Rama and Sita.

The newly released track Mangal Rang from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has sparked online debate.

While the song, composed by A R Rahman, penned by Kumar Vishwas, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, was intended to celebrate the divine love and wedding sequence of Rama and Sita, its musical direction has drawn mixed reactions.

Sufi Similarities

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in the song Mangal Rang from Ramayana.

Social media users have criticised the track for its distinct Sufi-style qawwali undertones.

Listeners noted striking structural similarities, including the chorus arrangement and spiritual lift, to Rahman's iconic Sufi masterpiece Kun Faya Kun from the 2011 movie Rockstar. Critics argued that adapting a Sufi template for a sacred Vedic epic felt out of place.

Comments ranged from disappointment over an 'older formula given new packaging' to calling it a structural misfit for the divine union of Rama and Sita.

Maithili Folk Influence, Vocal Concerns

IMAGE: Lara Dutta, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Indira Krishnan and Sonal Jha in the song Mangal Rang from Ramayana.

While social media criticism focused on the Sufi similarities, industry listeners noted that the track features a blend of Maithili folk music, traditional to the region from where Sita hailed from.

But the grandeur of the orchestral arrangement and Rahman's signature spiritual progression inadvertently drew parallels to his previous devotional tracks rather than standard bhajan templates.

Additional listeners voiced fatigue regarding the vocal selection, questioning if Arijit Singh's modern playback texture suited the traditional setting of the epic.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff