'Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone.'

IMAGE: Yash in Ramayana: Part 1.

Key Points A R Rahman spent nearly three years composing music for Ramayana, collaborating with Hans Zimmer.

He declined 10-12 major film projects to focus entirely on Ramayana, a decision he is proud of.

Some compositions, like Ravan Tandav, underwent 12-13 versions before finalisation.

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman says he devoted nearly three years to the music of Ramayana and had to turn down 10 to 12 film projects to immerse himself in the world of the mythological epic.

Rahman, who has composed the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer's music in collaboration with renowned German composer Hans Zimmer, said some compositions went through more than a dozen versions before being finalised.

'The Ravan Tandav actually had 12-13 versions'

"We've been doing Ramayana music for three years, the themes and everything. Some of them have like, 12-13 versions. The Ravan Tandav actually had 12-13 versions and then we finally found a version which everybody liked," Rahman said at the International Film Festival of India.

"The process was beautiful. Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important, big filmmakers I left, and I'm proud of it," he added.

The music of Ramayana has generated considerable discussion among listeners with songs like Ravan Tandav and Mangal Rang receiving both praise and criticism.

'I only accept when I really love a project'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part 1.

Asked about his approach to choosing projects despite a demanding schedule, Rahman said he takes up assignments only when he feels a strong connection with them.

"I only accept when I really love a project and I enjoy it. It nourishes my artistic sense and my whole team gets excited," he said.

The composer spoke about the challenge of bringing together traditional Indian music and contemporary global sounds.

"It is terrifying but we have to do it because I love both. I am multicultural in a way. When I was doing traditional music, playing for other people traditionally, I was listening to modern music. So my mindset has got a modern thing and I compartmentalise both. Sometimes I get confused," he added.

"This film was a great opportunity. Not every time does a filmmaker come with a musical subject, where the lead singer is singing a song based on a musical family and original music. It's not something that they compose, but something that I compose for them. So I grabbed the opportunity," he said about the film.

As a musician, Rahman said he likes to bring together influences from cultures that might appear geographically distant.

"There is this constant seeking in me, where I enjoy exploring every culture, starting with the South Indian cultures of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, as well as Punjab, Bengal and Maharashtra. Each one of them has a distinct identity," he said.

"Sometimes I mix them up because I think that in India, we are one. Even though we have different cultures, it's nice to bring them together," he added.

Giving the example of the popular Dil Se.. song Jiya Jale, which features Malayalam lyrics, and the music of Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, Rahman said languages carry their own musical character and influence the way he approaches a composition.

"Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab. I am from South India, while Punjab is in the north, but listening to Punjabi songs inspired me. While researching, I realised that the language itself has a certain potency, a certain power when the songs are sung. Bengali, on the other hand, has a certain softness about it."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff