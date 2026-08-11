Raghav Juyal's Brother Makes A Fascinating Film!

'Raghav and I complement each other. He talks to me a lot about form and how he approaches his characters. Our paths are different, but we are aligned emotionally.'

IMAGE: Bhumika Dube and Dheeraj Kumar in Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb.

Key Points 'My education in filmmaking has always been to understand folklore and a lot of anthropological approach because anthropology is something that helps in terms of understanding form, craft, and also the temporality of my films.'

'What I feel is that if you are in your space, telling your stories honestly, and there is some kind of form you are trying to develop, then it will go long way.'

'We would watch so much cinema that he was drawn to acting. Our mother is a cinephile and she would watch DVDs of parallel films, like those of Satyajit Ray.'

In a recent interview, Oscar-nominated director Shaunak Sen (All That Breathes) was asked if one has to live in Mumbai to make Hindi films. The Delhi-based filmmaker responded that it was not at all essential. There is a lot of unique, rooted cinema emerging from outside Mumbai.

One such example is the new film Ink-Stained Hand And The Missing Thumb, directed by 29-year-old Yashasvi Juyal, who grew up in Dehradun and used the backdrop of Uttrakhand to develop his script.

Juyal's film recently premiered in the competition section at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic. Sen mentored Juval and even stepped in as the executive producer of the film. Earlier, Juval's film went to a couple of international script development labs, including one organised by the Red Sea International Film Festival, where he was mentored by Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee.

Juyal's film narrates the story about a young couple living on the outskirts of Dehradun, close to a highway. They work at night managing toll booths on the highway. Santosh (Dheeraj Kumar) spends his days drinking and smoking, while his partner Rajji (Bhumika Dube) is obsessed with a show on Doordarshan hosted by a man who calls himself Professor Pluto (Sudarshan Juyal).

One day a truck hits the toll booth occupied by Santosh. He dies in the tragic accident, but a few days later he reappears as if nothing had happened.

Juyal wraps his film in elements of magic realism and folklore from Uttrakhand. The result is a thoughtful, magical film that heralds the arrival of unique voice in the Indian film industry.

Juyal has made a couple of short films before. His works are inspired by slow thoughtful cinema. Meanwhile, his older brother Raghav Juyal is busy establishing his identity in mainstream Bollywood, in films such as Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Aseem Chhabra recently spoke to Yashasvi Juyal about the making of Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb, where he said, "I spent a lot of time in understanding Dehradun's writers. Magic realism -- if we don't talk about it in the literal sense, in Uttrakhand we live with that phenomenon -- the ideas of gods, demi-gods, ghosts. I have also lived with the ideas of migration because my grandfather came from Karachi to the Upper Himalayas, and then to Dehradun. Migration is something I always examine in my films."

Yashasvi, I would love to know how you conceived of this plot, blending magic realism with the lives of people living on the edge of society.

The film is set in the early 2000s in Dehradun when Uttarakhand wasn't separated from Uttar Pradesh. It is that time when we were living on the border of the Upper Himalayas and the plains. It is the Dehradun that I remember from my grandfather's time.

How did you think of the idea of people working as toll booth clerks?

At that time, there was an incident when some workers were stuck in the Uttarkashi tunnel. That's a very common in the Upper Himalayas. That is also the time when the smart city projects came up and new highways were being built.

There was also an incident of a truck that crashed in a booth and this place was close to where I spent my childhood. The next day, like everybody else, we went to see the accident site.

How old were you then?

I was eight years old. I remember seeing the booth the next day. It was fractured and repaired like a human being. Years later, that image and memory was stuck in my mind, and I felt that toll booths and highways are spaces that really need to be explored. This was especially in the context of rural India being connected to bigger cities.

'Maybe he's an alien. Maybe he's a ghost. It's for the audience to figure out'

IMAGE: Dheeraj Kumar in Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb.

The toll booths have become modernised with FASTag system.

Still, some people are not ready to pay, so these contractors are hired to make sure people don't just drive away. They stand outside the toll booths.

You took the accident to the next level. Bringing a dead man back to life, although his reactions are now a bit delayed.

In small towns in Uttrakhand, it's very common that men go out drinking, then come home at night, eat food, sleep, and repeat next day. I found it interesting that from the beginning, nothing is planned for Santosh as a character. He is not thinking about their life. Sab kuch araam se karonga. Rajji wants to study BSc. She has aspirations.

One theory was like a multiverse kind of a reverse situation where he comes back and the idea of time absolutely dilates. His delayed reactions was something that I wanted to tap in because I felt that the corporate structure of how to live exactly on time was worth challenging.

Santosh just comes back as a person with an individualistic approach, rather than to cater to the world and its demands. It is borderline magic realism that I played with. We are also playing with extraterrestrial elements. Maybe he's an alien. Maybe he's a ghost. It's for the audience to figure out.

'Migration is something I always examine in my films'

IMAGE: Sudarshan Juyal in Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb.

Tell us about the Professor Pluto character. Is the actor Sudarshan Juyal your father? He has the same last name as you.

No, although everybody thinks so. He's like a mentor to me. He's an old, experienced actor and director from FTII and NSD. This is a tribute to the early Doordarshan science shows I watched as a kid. The ideas of understanding the universe, science, quantum physics are very intriguing to me. I wanted to explore it in my first film.

I also wanted to give some logic to the elements of magic realism. I think Professor Pluto, as a sutradhar, was very interesting to play with. We are also in early 2003 space, and you can see from the film magazines referring to the Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi tiff.

I believe you didn't go to film school. How did you teach yourself filmmaking?

I spent a lot of time in understanding Dehradun's writers. Magic realism -- if we don't talk about it in the literal sense, in Uttrakhand we live with that phenomenon -- the ideas of gods, demi-gods, ghosts. I have also lived with the ideas of migration because my grandfather came from Karachi to the Upper Himalayas, and then to Dehradun. Migration is something I always examine in my films.

My education in filmmaking has always been to understand the folklore and a lot of anthropological approach because anthropology is something that helps in terms of understanding form, craft, and also the temporality of my films.

I read a lot of local Himalayan folklore by writers like Manglesh Dabral and Girish Tiwari Girada.

I watched a lot of films in Dehradun.

'In Thailand, the way they explore the stories of ghosts and human relationships, it's very similar to our culture'

IMAGE: Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb Director Yashasvi Juyal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Juyal

What are your influences? What kind of films have you been watching all these years?

I have watched a lot of contemporaries as well as older filmmakers like Radu Jude, Chantal Akerman, Bela Tarr and the Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul. I relate to Apichatpong Weerasethakul's films, not only in terms of the filmmaking, but also in Thailand the way they explore the stories of ghosts and human relationships. It's very similar to our culture.

How did Shaunak Sen come on board as an executive producer?

Actually, I would like to thank the initiative called Doc Producing South which is a creative lab for South Asian documentary filmmakers. It was started by Shaunak, (Sundance winners) Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan. Also (producer) Anu Rangachar, (director) Payal Kapadia, and (Oscar nominees) Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas.

I was one of their alum.

I was selected since I am producing a documentary. I was introduced to Shaunak by Anu Rangachar, who was the first person to see my unfinished film. Shaunak was very interested in my project. He has been a huge supporter of my work, and I am extremely grateful.

I think it's really remarkable, that filmmakers like Shaunak, Payal, and Anupama achieved success and international recognition, and immediately stepped forward to support younger filmmakers. They have become executive producers, lending their names to small independent films needing support.

Absolutely. They have started mentorship programmes. They are coming on board as executive producers on projects they want to champion. And it's not just that they are lending their names. Shaunak has given me so much advice. Shaunak is somebody I am so inspired by the way he genuinely works. I am really grateful.

'Raghav has been a huge supporter of my work'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Juyal with Raghav Juyal and a friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Juyal/Instagram

You also looked for financial support through international funds.

I have been very fortunate in my journey in preparing for the film. I spent a lot of time on my grant writing. We got Red Sea International Film Festival's post-production fund, and the last Swiss Development Corporation Fund. They are closing it down. The Nepali film Elephants in the Fog and The Ink-Stained Hand were among the last projects to receive that grant.

What I feel is that if you are in your space, telling your stories honestly, and there is some kind of form you are trying to develop, then it will go long way. I heard a podcast with Remi Bigot of the Cannes film festival's Critics Week section. He said, 'We are not looking for formalistically perfect films. But we are looking for new voices. It may not be the best visually crafted or designed film.'

That really inspired me and pushed me to make my film.

I thought I should attempt to make the film. I don't need to wait for some big studio funding. This was a very community-driven project in Dehradun. Everybody on the film set worked for the first time, except the HODs (head of departments) who had experience.

You are Raghav Juval's younger brother. I find it very interesting that you both come from the same family, yet are making very different kinds of films. What was the home environment like?

Raghav has been a huge supporter of my work. Woh kehta hai, 'Mujhe maza aata hai teri filmein dekhne main, par samajh nahin aati hain.'

Raghav took the route of reality dance shows when they were at its peak. Shows like Dance India Dance. He was 17 when he went to Bombay. I am also a dancer. Our foundation is rhythm. But we would watch so much cinema that he was drawn to acting. Our mother is a cinephile and she would watch DVDs of parallel films, like those of Satyajit Ray.

Both Raghav and I complement each other. He talks to me a lot about form and how he approaches his characters. Our paths are different, but we are aligned emotionally.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff