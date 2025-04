Radhikka Celebrates Eid With Salman

While Aamir Khan enjoyed a quiet Eid with his family, Salman Khan preferred to party at his sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash. A look at the friends who partied with Bhai.

Never mind the fate of his latest film Sikandar at the box office, Salman Khan is in the mood to party for Eid.

Hosts Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Raddhika Madan.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with Rukmini Sahay.

Genelia Deshmukh with Riteish Deshmukh.

Sophie Choudry.

Shamita Shetty.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri with son Ayaan.

Their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.

Arbaaz Khan.

His son Arhaan Khan.

Sohail Khan with son Yohan.

His older son Nirvaan Khan.

Bobby Deol.

Chunky Pandey.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Vatsal Seth.

Jay Bhanushali.

Neelam.

Sonali Bendre.

Avinash Gowariker with wife Shazia and Jackie Shroff.

Arti Singh.

Kanchi Kaul with Shabir Ahluwalia.

Milap Zaveri with wife Gouri Parikh.

Raj Kumar Gupta with wife Myra Karn.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com