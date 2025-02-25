HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Raashii's Evening With The Superboys!

February 25, 2025

The young folk of Bollywood stepped out to watch Reema Kagti's new film, Superboys Of Malegaon ahead of its release on February 28.

The well-reviewed film is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers from Malegaon, Maharashtra.

Raashii Khanna picks an informal look for the screening.

 

Khushi Kapoor arrives with...

 

Vedang Raina.

 

It seemed like an Archies reunion. Mihir Ahuja also turned up. Archies was directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Reema Kagti.

 

Agastya Nanda was there too.

 

As was Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

 

The cast of Superboys Of Malegaon: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora along with Adarsh's graphic designer girlfriend Radhika Kolgaonkar.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Dia Mirza.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri and cousin Arhaan Khan.

 

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Avinash Tiwary.

 

Veer Pahariya.

 

Fardeen Khan.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Kunal Kapoor and son Zahaan Kapoor.

 

Shibani Dandekar.

 

Abhishek Chaubey and wife Chetna Kaushik.

 

Producer Ritiesh Sidhwani with Director Reema Kagti.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

