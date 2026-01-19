HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raashii Parties With Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 19, 2026 13:23 IST

Producer Ramesh Taurani celebrated his 65th birthday with film folk he's worked with through the 45 years of his music company, Tips Music and 30 years of Tips Films.

Raashii Khanna looks stunning in an off-shoulder dress.

 

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra.

 

Watch: Shilpa and Raj get ready to party

 

Ramesh Taurani with Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan.

 

Watch: Gauri and Aamir arrive hand-in-hand.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.

 

Sonu Sood with wife Sonali Sood.

 

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Karuna and David Dhawan.

 

Manila and Rajkumar Santoshi.

 

Rajesh Roshan escorts wife Kanchan and daughter Pashmina.

 

Aayush Sharma and Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik.

 

Sham Kaushal and his younger son Sunny Kaushal.

 

Varun Dhawan and Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Sidhant Gupta, Aparshakti Khurana and Veer Pahariya.

 

Ishaan Khatter and Rohit Saraf.

 

Maniesh Paul and Dino Morea.

 

Jaaved Jaferi and Chunky Panday.

 

Sonia with Himesh Reshammiya.

 

Dia Mirza.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Sapna Mukherjee.

 

Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani.

 

Kumar Taurani's son Girish Kumar with his wife Krsna Mangwani.

 

Hussain, Abbas and Mustan Burmawala.

 

Johnny Lever and Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai and Meezaan.

 

Milan Luthria with wife Kajol Luthria.

 

Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
