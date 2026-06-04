Quiz: Know Bollywood's Behind-The-Bars?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Who can forget Sholay's shenanigans around Angrezon ke zamane ka jailor Asrani or Bobby Deol's unforgettable prison break in Gupt or Shah Rukh Khan's turning an all-women's jail into a site for revolution in Jawan?

And that's our theme for this week's Bollywood's behind-the-bars special quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff