News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » How Well Do You Know Rekha?

How Well Do You Know Rekha?

By SUKANYA VERMA
Last updated on: October 10, 2024 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Cop, courtesan, daku, don, school teacher, snakes, Rekha's played everything under the sun on screen and survived bad breakups, bullets and crocodiles too.

Avenging angel, undertaker's boss, the OG makeover queen or last word on ada, Rekha is a bazillion things and then some more.

One of the most gorgeous and graceful actors of Hindi cinema is all of 70 today, October 10.

Here's your chance to test how well you know the legend by taking this super fun Rekha special quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
Q1 The ravishing Rekha bumps into Amitabh Bachchan for the first time at her best friend’s wedding in Yash Chopra's Silsila. What is the name of that gal pal?
A. Amandeep
B. Jasleen
C. Simran
 
 
Q2 What is Rekha's birth name before she's rechristened Umrao Jaan in Muzaffar Ali's 1981 classic of the same name?
A. Khanum
B. Amiran
C. Bismillah
 
 
Q3 Rekha set the screen on fire as the glamorous villainess Maya in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi? We get her first ever glimpse in a:
A. Chopper
B. Her night club
C. Fighting ring
 
 
Q4 Of these three masala potboilers, Rekha does NOT play a cop in:
A. Insaaf Ki Awaaz
B. Bhrashtachar
C. Phool Bane Angaray
 
 
Q5 Who plays Rekha's cosmetic surgeon in Khoon Bhari Maang?
A. Tom Alter
B. Sujit Kumar
C. Iftekhar
 
 
Q6 Can you identify the movie by looking at the still featuring Rekha in her trademark golden kanjeevaram?
A. Tees Maar Khan
B. Om Shanti Om
C. Shamitabh
 
 
Q7 Which Dharmendra starrer's screening are Rekha and Vinod Mehra returning from when they are attacked by a bunch of goons in the 1978 release, Ghar?
A. Loafer
B. Charas
C. Pratiggya
 
 
Q8 Name the designers behind Rekha's rich costumes in Girish Karnad's Utsav.
A. Saba Zaidi
B. Nachiket and Jayoo Patwardhan
C. Bhanu Athaiya
 
 
Q9 Throughout Biwi Ho To Aisi, Rekha pretends to be an uneducated village girl but she's actually a graduate from:
A. Oxford
B. University of Allahabad
C. Harvard University
 
 
Q10 Name the actor essaying the role of Rekha's brother in Govind Nihalani's Vijeta.
A. Om Puri
B. Kulbhushan Kharbanda
C. Mohan Agashe
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rekha Was The First Femme Fatale'
'Rekha Was The First Femme Fatale'
What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen
What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen
How Rekha Became REKHA!
How Rekha Became REKHA!
Kriti Looks SHARP
Kriti Looks SHARP
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
'You made me love tennis'
'You made me love tennis'
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

More like this

Rekha, Through The Years

Rekha, Through The Years

'Rekha Was Made For Poetry'

'Rekha Was Made For Poetry'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances