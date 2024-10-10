How Well Do You Know Rekha?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Cop, courtesan, daku, don, school teacher, snakes, Rekha's played everything under the sun on screen and survived bad breakups, bullets and crocodiles too.

Avenging angel, undertaker's boss, the OG makeover queen or last word on ada, Rekha is a bazillion things and then some more.

One of the most gorgeous and graceful actors of Hindi cinema is all of 70 today, October 10.

Here's your chance to test how well you know the legend by taking this super fun Rekha special quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Q1 The ravishing Rekha bumps into Amitabh Bachchan for the first time at her best friend’s wedding in Yash Chopra's Silsila. What is the name of that gal pal? A. Amandeep B. Jasleen C. Simran C. Simran Q2 What is Rekha's birth name before she's rechristened Umrao Jaan in Muzaffar Ali's 1981 classic of the same name? A. Khanum B. Amiran C. Bismillah B. Amiran Q3 Rekha set the screen on fire as the glamorous villainess Maya in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi? We get her first ever glimpse in a: A. Chopper B. Her night club C. Fighting ring A. Chopper Q4 Of these three masala potboilers, Rekha does NOT play a cop in: A. Insaaf Ki Awaaz B. Bhrashtachar C. Phool Bane Angaray B. Bhrashtachar Q5 Who plays Rekha's cosmetic surgeon in Khoon Bhari Maang? A. Tom Alter B. Sujit Kumar C. Iftekhar A. Tom Alter Q6 Can you identify the movie by looking at the still featuring Rekha in her trademark golden kanjeevaram? A. Tees Maar Khan B. Om Shanti Om C. Shamitabh C. Shamitabh Q7 Which Dharmendra starrer's screening are Rekha and Vinod Mehra returning from when they are attacked by a bunch of goons in the 1978 release, Ghar? A. Loafer B. Charas C. Pratiggya A. Loafer Q8 Name the designers behind Rekha's rich costumes in Girish Karnad's Utsav. A. Saba Zaidi B. Nachiket and Jayoo Patwardhan C. Bhanu Athaiya B. Nachiket and Jayoo Patwardhan Q9 Throughout Biwi Ho To Aisi, Rekha pretends to be an uneducated village girl but she's actually a graduate from: A. Oxford B. University of Allahabad C. Harvard University A. Oxford Q10 Name the actor essaying the role of Rekha's brother in Govind Nihalani's Vijeta. A. Om Puri B. Kulbhushan Kharbanda C. Mohan Agashe A. Om Puri

