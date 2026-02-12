HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Announces Pregnancy

Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Announces Pregnancy

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 12, 2026 13:06 IST

'Our greatest adventure begins Little Love arriving this June.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Key Points

  • TV actor Surbhi Jyoti announces pregnancy with Sumit Suri.
  • The couple got married on October 27, 2024.
  • Surbhi Jyoti is best known for her shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin.

Surbhi Jyoti, best known for her acting stint in television shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, is expecting her first child with husband Sumit Suri.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers with an adorable photograph.

'Our greatest adventure begins Little Love arriving this June,' she captioned it.

Congratulations pour in for Surbhi Jyoti

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Members of the film and television have flooded the comment section with best wishes.

'Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations lovelies,' Mouni Roy commented.

'Surbhi congratulations to you both! Sending lots of love,' Aashka Goradia wrote.

Hina Khan dropped a string of evil eye emojis in the comments section.

Arti Singh posted: 'So so so happy baby god bless you both.'

Surbhi Jyoti's wedding to Sumit Suri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti got married to Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024.

Surbhi had shared the stunning pictures from her wedding on social media and wrote in the caption, 'Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024.'

On her wedding day, Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga while Sumit complemented her in a white ethnic ensemble.

The wedding ceremony was held at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

