Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Announces Pregnancy

'Our greatest adventure begins Little Love arriving this June.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti, best known for her acting stint in television shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, is expecting her first child with husband Sumit Suri.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers with an adorable photograph.

Congratulations pour in for Surbhi Jyoti

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Members of the film and television have flooded the comment section with best wishes.

'Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations lovelies,' Mouni Roy commented.

'Surbhi congratulations to you both! Sending lots of love,' Aashka Goradia wrote.

Hina Khan dropped a string of evil eye emojis in the comments section.

Arti Singh posted: 'So so so happy baby god bless you both.'

Surbhi Jyoti's wedding to Sumit Suri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti got married to Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024.

Surbhi had shared the stunning pictures from her wedding on social media and wrote in the caption, 'Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024.'

On her wedding day, Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga while Sumit complemented her in a white ethnic ensemble.

The wedding ceremony was held at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff