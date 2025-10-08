Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajvir Jawanda/Instagram

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who sustained serious injuries in a road accident last month, has succumbed to his injuries. He was 35.

Jawanda was travelling from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27.

The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle, the police had said earlier.

He was brought to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in a critical condition and was on the ventilator for 11 days.

According to reports, he sustained severe head and spine injuries.

Jawanda gained recognition thanks to songs like Tu Dis Painda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani. He featured in Punjabi films Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

With inputs from PTI

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff