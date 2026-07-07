Punjab Minister: 'Very Wrong To Ban Satluj'

'Propaganda films that the BJP makes, whether it's The Kerala Story or others, are shown wherever elections occur as part of their propaganda. But real-time human rights violations... If such things don't come on a public platform, how will correction occur?'

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj.

Key Points Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema questions the removal of Satluj from the Z5 platform, saying, 'It looks like this film exposes the doings of the BJP and the Congress.'

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting said the film was released on the OTT platform without the required certification process being completed.

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra himself 'disappeared' in 1995 and his body was found near the Harike bridge on the Sutlej river.

He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then Punjab police officers.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema questioned the removal of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from the OTT platform Z5, calling it "very wrong" to take down a film that, according to him, depicts a significant chapter in Punjab's history.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema alleged that the film highlights the atrocities committed during a particular period in Punjab and claimed it exposes the 'doings' of both the BJP and the Congress.

"During the Congress government in Punjab from 1992 to 1997, there were a lot of atrocities committed against the youth and people of Punjab. It is very wrong to ban a film which showed this. It looks like this film exposes the doings of the BJP and the Congress," Cheema said.

Satluj, which had faced over three years of delay, was taken down from the OTT platform amid growing controversy. Z5 confirmed in an official statement that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice, adding that it is exploring options to bring it back for audiences.

'The direction was given due to security concerns'

The Centre now plans to refer Satluj to an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted under the IT Rules 2021 for a detailed examination and future course of action, government sources said on Tuesday.

The IDC is a committee constituted under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to consider grievances relating to content published by OTT platforms and digital news publishers and make recommendations to the ministry of information and broadcasting.

Government sources had said that Z5 was directed to remove the film after it came to the government's notice that it had been released on the OTT platform under the title Satlujwithout the cuts proposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) when the makers had sought certification for its theatrical release as Punjab 95 in 2022.

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Z5 was asked to take it down. The direction was given due to security concerns," an official had told PTI.

"The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms."

'Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release'

IMAGE: Suvinder Vicky in Satluj.

The ministry of information and broadcasting said the film was released on the OTT platform without the required certification process being completed.

An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."

The official further alleged that the release violated the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision was identified.

The official also stated that the certification body had recommended nearly 100 cuts to the film. Rather than implementing those changes, the makers allegedly changed the film's title and proceeded with its OTT release.

The I&B ministry said it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was released.

'Power should be used, not misused'

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal in Satluj.

The development has prompted reactions from political leaders, including senior Congress leader Pargat Singh, who criticised the decision to remove the film.

"The real thing is that the propaganda films that the BJP makes, whether it's The Kerala Story or others, are shown wherever elections occur as part of their propaganda. But real-time human rights violations... If such things don't come on a public platform, how will correction occur?" Pargat Singh asked.

"Power should be used, not misused. I say that a criminal should be treated like a criminal. But ultimately, human rights are also every person's right... I think such a movie should never be banned. It should be seen, learned from, to see how people misuse their power," he added.

'At least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to'

Hours after the film was taken down, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the issue during a live Instagram interaction on Monday, saying the development was not unexpected.

'My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices will open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening,' the actor said.

Despite the removal, Dosanjh expressed satisfaction that audiences had already watched the film.

'But now, I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they are even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that,' he said.

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra himself 'disappeared' in 1995 and his body was found near the Harike bridge on the Sutlej river.

He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then Punjab police officers.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

With inputs from PTI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff