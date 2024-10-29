Pulkit's Love Note To His 'Drama Queen'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Polkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her 34th birthday on October 29, and her husband Pulkit Samrat showers her with love.

He shares a series of pictures, describing their beautiful life together.

Of course, he calls her his 'Drama Queen.'

'Happy Birthday Drama Queen! @kriti.kharbanda From sun-up 'good mornings' to late-night 'why are you still awake' looks, you're the best version of me and the reason I've got my act (mostly) together,' Pulkit writes.

'With you, life's like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed. Here's to your beauty, chaos, laughter, and some inside jokes that no one else will ever understand. Forever spinning in your orbit.'

Some seva for the wife!

A glimpse from their wedding.

The couple got married on March 15 this year.

Life looks like a lot of fun for this couple.

The couple with the other member of their family, Drogo.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti.

Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of Pagalpanti in 2019.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com