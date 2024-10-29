News
Pulkit's Love Note To His 'Drama Queen'

Pulkit's Love Note To His 'Drama Queen'

Source: ANI
October 29, 2024 15:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Polkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her 34th birthday on October 29, and her husband Pulkit Samrat showers her with love.

He shares a series of pictures, describing their beautiful life together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Polkit Samrat/Instagram

Of course, he calls her his 'Drama Queen.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

'Happy Birthday Drama Queen! @kriti.kharbanda From sun-up 'good mornings' to late-night 'why are you still awake' looks, you're the best version of me and the reason I've got my act (mostly) together,' Pulkit writes.

'With you, life's like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed. Here's to your beauty, chaos, laughter, and some inside jokes that no one else will ever understand. Forever spinning in your orbit.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Some seva for the wife!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

A glimpse from their wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The couple got married on March 15 this year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Life looks like a lot of fun for this couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The couple with the other member of their family, Drogo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of Pagalpanti in 2019.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: ANI
