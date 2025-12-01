Priyanka's Thanksgiving Celebrations

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra took a short break from work and returned to Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, 'Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier.'

'After spending so long away from home, filming Varanaasi, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.'

Priyanka's mum Madhu Chopra celebrates with them.

Is Malti baking for the first time?

Don't miss Priyanka's personalised hair clip!

Mornings like this!

The world, from Malti's eyes.

A happy table with friends and family.

The delicious spread.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff