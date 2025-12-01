HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka's Thanksgiving Celebrations

Priyanka's Thanksgiving Celebrations

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 01, 2025 17:30 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra took a short break from work and returned to Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, 'Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

'After spending so long away from home, filming Varanaasi, I’m just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka's mum Madhu Chopra celebrates with them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Is Malti baking for the first time?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Don't miss Priyanka's personalised hair clip!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Mornings like this!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

The world, from Malti's eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

A happy table with friends and family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

The delicious spread.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

