Priyanka's New York Time Out

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gives everyone glimpses from her May diaries, and it's all about... Scroll down to see.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie enjoy snacks on a cruise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

No, it's wasn't a cozy family outing, but open to friends as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee's brother-in-law Joe Jonas watches Malti watch her ice cream!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka dresses up for the day, and documents it with a mirror selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti learns from the very best, and gets her make-up right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti indulges in some nail art too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Another beautiful sunset on a day well spent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti finds her muse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Taking a family walk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka enjoys some time out with Paris Carney, Los Angeles-based songwriter, artist and vocal producer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka gets touristy in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti gets a ride on daddy's shoulders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka with her girl gang.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff