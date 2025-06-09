HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Priyanka's New York Time Out

Priyanka's New York Time Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 09, 2025 12:49 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gives everyone glimpses from her May diaries, and it's all about... Scroll down to see.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie enjoy snacks on a cruise.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

No, it's wasn't a cozy family outing, but open to friends as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee's brother-in-law Joe Jonas watches Malti watch her ice cream!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka dresses up for the day, and documents it with a mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti learns from the very best, and gets her make-up right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti indulges in some nail art too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Another beautiful sunset on a day well spent.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti finds her muse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Taking a family walk.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka enjoys some time out with Paris Carney, Los Angeles-based songwriter, artist and vocal producer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka gets touristy in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti gets a ride on daddy's shoulders.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka with her girl gang.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Wed
PIX: Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Wed
Samantha Goes On A Desert Holiday
Samantha Goes On A Desert Holiday
Where You Can Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf
Where You Can Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf
Malaika, Huma, Nushrratt's Night Out
Malaika, Huma, Nushrratt's Night Out
'After The Scene, He Broke Down And Wept'
'After The Scene, He Broke Down And Wept'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Aam Ka Chunda: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Rose Syrup Recipes To Sweeten Your Day

webstory image 3

7 Smart Food Safety Tips To Prevent Sickness

VIDEOS

Trump's tumble on Air Force One leaves Internet in stitches1:37

Trump's tumble on Air Force One leaves Internet in stitches

Amit Shah offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple1:12

Amit Shah offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple

Kareena, Saif arrive at Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration0:50

Kareena, Saif arrive at Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD