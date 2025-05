Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

It's been a beautiful Mother's Day for Priyanka Chopra in New York, and hubby Nick Jonas fills us in.

Posting pictures on Instagram with mum and daughter Malti Marie, Nick writes, 'Mother's Day in the park with my love @priyankachopra.'

Mother and daughter enjoy a picnic at New York's fabulous Central Park.

Snuggling up.

Taking a stroll.

The view from Priyanka's eyes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff