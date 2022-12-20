Priyanka's day out with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra gives her daughter Malti a taste of the New Jersey winter as they -- along with daddy Nick Jonas -- explore the city.

So what touristy things do celeb parents do? Let's find out through PeeCee's pictures on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra takes a selfie with Nick Jonas who seems distracted by his phone.

She teases him: 'Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.'

Daughter Malti Marie, of course, is a better sport than daddy.

Mother and daughter step out, wrapped in their woollies.

Admiring the Christmas decorations.

Malti favours mom with a sweet smile during a trip to an aquarium in Los Angeles a few days ago.