Priyanka's day out with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra gives her daughter Malti a taste of the New Jersey winter as they -- along with daddy Nick Jonas -- explore the city.
So what touristy things do celeb parents do? Let's find out through PeeCee's pictures on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra takes a selfie with Nick Jonas who seems distracted by his phone.
She teases him: 'Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.'
Daughter Malti Marie, of course, is a better sport than daddy.
Mother and daughter step out, wrapped in their woollies.
Admiring the Christmas decorations.
Malti favours mom with a sweet smile during a trip to an aquarium in Los Angeles a few days ago.