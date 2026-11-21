Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie melt hearts across the Internet with a sweet photo dump from the sets of BlueFly.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie chants the Gayatri MantraAll Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her daughter Malti Marie chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

The actress is currently filming Bluefly but ensures she spends quality time with her family, including beach walks and cultural experiences with Malti.

Priyanka is actively introducing Malti to Indian traditions, such as pujas, Holi, and temple visits, while also celebrating Western festivals.

Priyanka Chopra has given us a sweet glimpse into her life lately with daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka is currently shooting for Bluefly, directed by Nimrod Antal, who is known for Predators. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Michael Chiklis and Daniel MacPherson.

But our desi girl knows how to balance work with family. From enjoying beach walks to spending time with her mum Dr Madhu Chopra and bonding with Malti, Priyanka documents it all on social media.

Priyanka shares a collection of pictures and videos from her time on the Bluefly sets.

One video shows her with Malti, as the little girl looks out of a window and chants the Gayatri Mantra.

Behind the Scenes of Bluefly

The Instagram post also features super hot selfies like this one!

Then, there's are pictures of Malti playing on the beach, colouring, and reading her mother's film script!

Take a look at the interesting spread:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

'Lately... been so busy... but in such a beautiful place #Bluefly Sound on,' Priyanka captions her post.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff