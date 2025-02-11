Priyanka's BEST Shaadi Look? VOTE!

When it comes to serving looks, Priyanka Chopra Jonas never disappoints us!

At her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, Priyanka kept dishing out fashion goals one outfit at a time. From glam to desi, she rocked every ensemble like a diva.

Namrata Thakker looks at her various looks and asks you, dear reader, to pick your favourite.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the sangeet ceremony, Priyanka wore a stunning midnight blue three-piece custom outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The fitted lehenga skirt was embellished with Swarovski stones, sequins and beads teamed with a matching bralette-style blouse featuring floral motifs and a delicate tulle dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, Priyanka opted for a dazzling hand embroidered floral lehenga skirt, a matching corset and a statement Bvlgari neckpiece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka kept her haldi look effortlessly chic in a yellow embellished kurti paired with a billowy skirt and a sheer dupatta. With minimal jewellery and subtle makeup, Priyanka slayed the look a true desi girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the wedding ceremony, the groom's sister wore a gorgeous custom opal blue lehenga set designed by Manish Malhotra. She rounded off her look with beautiful Bvlgari jewellery and a classy hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The wedding festivities started with a mata ki chowki and Priyanka wore a simple yet stylish salwar kameez in shades of orange, red and gold. Her dupatta in terracotta silk organza elevated her overall look.

