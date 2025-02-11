HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Priyanka's BEST Shaadi Look? VOTE!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 11, 2025 09:05 IST

When it comes to serving looks, Priyanka Chopra Jonas never disappoints us!

At her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, Priyanka kept dishing out fashion goals one outfit at a time. From glam to desi, she rocked every ensemble like a diva.

Namrata Thakker looks at her various looks and asks you, dear reader, to pick your favourite.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the sangeet ceremony, Priyanka wore a stunning midnight blue three-piece custom outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The fitted lehenga skirt was embellished with Swarovski stones, sequins and beads teamed with a matching bralette-style blouse featuring floral motifs and a delicate tulle dupatta.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, Priyanka opted for a dazzling hand embroidered floral lehenga skirt, a matching corset and a statement Bvlgari neckpiece.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka kept her haldi look effortlessly chic in a yellow embellished kurti paired with a billowy skirt and a sheer dupatta. With minimal jewellery and subtle makeup, Priyanka slayed the look a true desi girl.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the wedding ceremony, the groom's sister wore a gorgeous custom opal blue lehenga set designed by Manish Malhotra. She rounded off her look with beautiful Bvlgari jewellery and a classy hairdo.

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The wedding festivities started with a mata ki chowki and Priyanka wore a simple yet stylish salwar kameez in shades of orange, red and gold. Her dupatta in terracotta silk organza elevated her overall look.

Like her look? VOTE!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
