News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka, Nick, Malti Visit Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Priyanka, Nick, Malti Visit Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Source: ANI
March 20, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Priyanka Chopra made sure to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on their trip to India.

The actor wore a yellow sari while Nick also opted for traditional wear.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Priyanka is visiting India for her work commitments.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nick arrived in Mumbai a few days later. This is his second visit to India this year.

He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas had performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The family had made a pit stop to Dubai before landing in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka's Home Away From Home
Priyanka's Home Away From Home
Priyanka, Madhuri Attend A Roman Holi Party
Priyanka, Madhuri Attend A Roman Holi Party
Guess Who 'Can't Wait' To See Pashmina's Debut?
Guess Who 'Can't Wait' To See Pashmina's Debut?
'To have two Josephs in our WC squad would be great!'
'To have two Josephs in our WC squad would be great!'
'Rahul will be rewarded with a T20 World Cup slot if...'
'Rahul will be rewarded with a T20 World Cup slot if...'
5-time MP Pappu Yadav merges party with Congress, swears by Rahul
5-time MP Pappu Yadav merges party with Congress, swears by Rahul
Russia fumes: Unjust ban from Paris Olympics ceremony
Russia fumes: Unjust ban from Paris Olympics ceremony

More like this

Ananya, Janhvi, Kiara Get Gorgeous

Ananya, Janhvi, Kiara Get Gorgeous

Holi Fashion Ideas From Katrina, Sara, Janhvi

Holi Fashion Ideas From Katrina, Sara, Janhvi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances