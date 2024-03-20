Priyanka, Nick, Malti Visit Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Priyanka Chopra made sure to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on their trip to India.

The actor wore a yellow sari while Nick also opted for traditional wear.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Priyanka is visiting India for her work commitments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nick arrived in Mumbai a few days later. This is his second visit to India this year.

He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas had performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The family had made a pit stop to Dubai before landing in India.