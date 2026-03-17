Priyanka Chopra's Oscar Fashion Moment At Vanity Fair Party

Priyanka Chopra stunned at the Oscars and the post Oscars Vanity Fair party, showcasing her impeccable style with a flawless white gown and a dazzling metallic after-party dress.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, California. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Key Points Priyanka Chopra wore a custom metallic silver-champagne gold gown designed by Stella McCartney for the Vanity Fair party.

Nick Jonas donned a beige-coloured tuxedo for the Vanity Fair do.

When it comes to red carpet glamour, Priyanka Chopra once again proved why she remains one of the most watched style icons on the global stage.

At the 98th Academy Awards, The Bluff actor delivered not one but two striking fashion moments, culminating in a dazzling appearance at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Priyanka's Dramatic Wardrobe Change

IMAGE: Priyanka arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Priyanka first stepped onto the Oscars red carpet as a presenter in a flawless white gown that quickly became one of the evening's most talked-about looks.

However, the fashion moment did not end there.

Later in the evening, Priyanka arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party with a dramatic wardrobe change, embracing a bold and glamorous Hollywood aesthetic.

IMAGE: Priyanka and Nick Jonas arrive at the Vanity Fair party. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

For the celebration, she wore a custom metallic silver-champagne gold gown designed by Stella McCartney.

The shimmering outfit featured a striking backless design, a deep cowl-style neckline and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of drama. The gown also included fur detailing that accentuated the silhouette.

She paired the statement dress with a floor-length brown fur stole and understated gold hoop earrings, allowing the shimmering gown to remain the focal point.

Her beauty look was kept soft and elegant, with voluminous waves framing her face and a subtle, natural makeup palette completing the glamorous appearance.

Nick Jonas's Coordinated Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka was accompanied by her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas.

The couple coordinated their outfits for both events. At the Oscars, Nick wore a classic black velvet tuxedo.

For the after-party, he switched to a beige-coloured tuxedo coat paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers, complementing Priyanka's shimmering ensemble.

Adding to the buzz around the look, Nick shared a behind-the-scenes clip from Priyanka's pre-party photoshoot on social media.

In the video, Nick can be seen lovingly adoring his wife as she poses for the shoot. He then faces the camera and says 'icon,' referencing his wife.

In the caption, he praised Priyanka, posting 'Confirmed.'

The post quickly drew attention online, with fans celebrating Priyanka's glamorous appearance and the couple's coordinated style moments.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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