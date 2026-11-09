Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles Diwali

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Neena Gupta celebrate Diwali with their families.

Key Points Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor while Sara Ali Khan did likewise with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a Diwali moment with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, while Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrated son Ved's first Diwali.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu opted for a jungle safari with daughter Inaaya while Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, Randeep Hooda and others shared special family moments.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in Los Angeles to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor with their parents, Bolly folk shared heartwarming glimpses of Diwali celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Los Angeles.

Sharing the picture she writes, 'Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor with their parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor on Diwali, singing the famous Mukesh song from their grandfather Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker 'जीना यहाँ, मरना यहाँ, माँ और पापा के सिवाय, जाना कहाँ Happy Diwali people... It's always all about loving your parents... always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu go on a jungle safari with their daughter Innaya and tell us, 'This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild, a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera introduce us to their son Ved, telling is, 'This year, we're lighting one more diya for the littlest member of our family. Happy first Diwali, Ved. Wishing you and yours a beautiful Diwali, with love from the three of us. Karishma, Varun, Ved'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda, daughter Nyomica, mother-in-law Asha Hooda and father in-law Ranbir Hooda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak/Instagram

Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak and Abhishek Pathak with their daughter Aarika: 'This Diwali, the lights feel a little brighter and the home & heart a little fuller. Love & light to all'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal: 'A Diwali full of love and light Ours was, and we hope yours is too! Lots of love and Happy Diwali doston'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza with Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan, daughter Samaira and her mother Deepa Mirza.

'Happy Diwali, May love and light continue to find us all and ours. From my heart to yours Wish you all a year filled with love, good health, peace and prosperity'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta celebrates Diwali with husband Vivek Mehra, daughter Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari with her parents Namrata and Shailesh Wagh, elder sister Kasturi and her husband Vineet Hingorani and younger brother Arnav Wagh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Keerti and Sharad Kelkar with their daughter Kesha: 'From our hearts to yours, wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, happiness and endless blessings! Happy Diwali! With love, The Kelkars'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha: 'Diye ki roshni, apno ka pyaar aur dher saari khushiyaan! Aap sabko hamari taraf se Happy Diwali! Love, Neha and Arjun'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor at the Diwali puja at their home with their children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor and wish us, 'Happy Diwali from my family to yours love, peace, health , prosperity and endless light.'

&nbp;

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy and Neelam Roy with daughter Aador and son Agasthya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff