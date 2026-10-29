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Priyanka Chopra's 'Filmy' Karva Chauth

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy N, Ronjita Kulkarni October 29, 2026 16:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas offered fans an intimate look into her Karva Chauth celebrations in the US, sharing heartwarming family moments with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Key Points

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karva Chauth in the US, sharing glimpses of her festivities on Instagram.
  • Her mehendi design featured the initials 'NJ' for Nick Jonas and 'MM' for their daughter, Malti Marie.
  • The actor completed the Karva Chauth ritual with Nick, holding a traditional thali and sieve.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karva Chauth in the US with her family, offering fans a glimpse into the intimate festivities through a series of Instagram stories.

The actor shares special moments from the occasion, which included mehendi designs, adorable family moments and a picture with husband Nick Jonas after what appeared to be the completion of the traditional ritual.

She was seen waiting for the moon to appear, playfully asking, 'When will this moon come out?'

 

A Personal Touch to Tradition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Priyanka celebrates Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka showcases a mehendi design on her palm, featuring the initials 'NJ' for Nick Jonas and 'MM' for their daughter, Malti Marie.

Sharing the pictures, she writes, 'Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwa chauth to all those celebrating.'

Nick Jonas and Maltie Marie celebrates Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Priyanka celebrates Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka also shared a cute picture of Nick catching up with Malti, captioning it, 'Daddy's home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwa chauth.'

Festive Attire and Rituals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Priyanka celebrates Karva Chauth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka may have already celebrated the Karva Chauth ritual, and she writes, 'Ok I'm filmy every year..'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy N, Ronjita Kulkarni

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Nick JonasChopra JonasMalti MarieKarwa ChauthPriyanka

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