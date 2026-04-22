Priyanka Chopra's Citadel 2 To Stream On May 6

Fans of the high-octane spy thriller Citadel can mark their calendars as the highly anticipated second season, starring global icons Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 6.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel.

Key Points An action-packed trailer for the new season has been released, building anticipation for the spy series.

The series follows elite operatives Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh and Bernard Orlick as they confront a new global threat.

Returning cast members include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, with new additions like Jack Reynor and Matt Berry.

There's great news for the fans of Citadel as the new season is all set to stream on Prime Video on May 6.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant released the action-packed trailer of the second season, announcing the premiere date for the return of the spy series, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as leads.

Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world's most powerful families.

When a terrifying new threat emerges, 'the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity,' read a press note.

Cast and Production

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon, MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes also serve as directors in addition to executive producers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff