Priyanka Chopra's Warm Birthday Wish For Varanasi Co-Star Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mahesh Babu's birthday by sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph from their upcoming film Varanasi.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu on the sets of Varanasi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varanasi Movie/Instagram

Key Points Priyanka Chopra shares a rare BTS photo with Mahesh Babu, extending birthday wishes and hinting at their 'ultimate adventure' in Varanasi.

The makers of Varanasi unveiled Mahesh Babu's first look as 'Rudhra', showcasing him in a rugged avatar amidst the African wilderness.

Mahesh Babu received warm birthday wishes from his family, including wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautam and Sitara.

Priyanka Chopra wished her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu on his 51st birthday on August 9, sharing a rare glimpse from what appears to be BTS moments of their upcoming film.

Priyanka shared a picture on her Instagram story, and wrote, 'Happy birthday Bob. Here's to going on the ultimate adventure with Varanasi!'

Family's Heartfelt Wishes

IMAGE: Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Sharing a family picture, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, 'Happy Birthday MB! Thank you for making every day so special. Wishing you the happiest birthday and a year filled with love, good health and endless happiness. We love you so much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sitara/Instagram

The actor's children, daughter Sitara and son Gautam, also posted birthday wishes.

'Happy Birthday, Nanna. Forever my favourite person. Love you always,' Sitara wrote.

'Happy Birthday, Nanna! Wishing you the best year ahead. Love you always!' Gautam added.

Mahesh Babu's Rudhra First Look

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varanasi Movie/Instagram

Celebrating the occasion, the makers of Varanasi unveiled Mahesh Babu's first look as 'Rudhra' from S S Rajamouli's pan-Indian epic.

The still was shared on the film's official Instagram handle, with the caption: 'Another trip around the Sun... before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra.'

The newly-released images feature Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar. In one, he's shown relaxing on a bamboo raft, and in the other, he is seen amid the African wilderness, with zebras and giraffes visible in the background.

About Varanasi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varanasi Movie/Instagram

Varanasi, earlier referred to as SSMB29, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

Directed by Rajamouli, Varanasi features music by Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani.

The film is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff