Priyanka Chopra To Star With Angelina Jolie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced a collaboration with Angelina Jolie while sharing insights about her role in S S Rajamouli's Varanasi.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Key Points Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Angelina Jolie without disclosing specific project details.

Chopra is currently filming Varanasi, an ambitious global action-adventure epic directed by S S Rajamouli, where she shares screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Chopra reflected on her career, stating she has never limited herself and leads with curiosity, taking risks in her film choices and entrepreneurial ventures.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expanding her global footprint.

Right after she announced her film with Orlando Bloom, she has confirmed that she will be working with Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with Fortune India, PeeCee listed the women who continue to inspire her.

'I find Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie inspirational,' Chopra said in the interview, adding that she is preparing to work alongside Jolie in a future project; she did not reveal any details about it.

IMAGE: Angelina Jolie. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters/Rediff Archives

'I have not kept a glass ceiling for myself'

Priyanka is entering one of the busiest phases of her career. Between 2020 and 2025, she worked across 11 major ventures, including the international spy thriller series Citadel, documentaries, and high-profile television appearances.

'I love the film and TV medium and have not kept a glass ceiling for myself. I lead with my curiosity; it is a gamble always going into uncharted territory,' she told Fortune India.

That willingness to take risks has defined her career from the beginning. From her Tamil film debut opposite Vijay in Thamizhan to unconventional performances in Aitraaz, Barfi and Bajirao Mastani, she has repeatedly chosen challenging roles over safe options.

'Rajamouli is a treasure of Indian cinema'

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Rediff Archives

The same philosophy has shaped Priyanka's business decisions.

Beyond acting, she has built an impressive entrepreneurial portfolio through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, investments in Bumble, and her haircare brand Anomaly.

Priyanka will be seen next in S S Rajamouli's Varanasi, an ambitious action-adventure epic.

Speaking about Rajamouli, Priyanka was effusive in her praise: 'He is a treasure of Indian cinema, with a unique vision and a confidence which is very infectious.'

The actress shares screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Varanasi.

After nearly 25 years in the entertainment industry, Priyanka says she still sees herself as a student.

'I do have experience enough to know my job very well, but there is so much room for growth,' she says.

As she balances Hollywood, entrepreneurship and her return to Indian cinema, Priyanka believes she has entered a new phase of her life and career.

'When I started, scripts were not customised for me,' she said.

Recalling advice from husband Nick Jonas, she added: 'My husband recently said, quoting Beyonce, that 'You are on the other side of your sacrifice'.'

'My career was built on opportunities and doing my best work. I can now pick and choose and create my own projects.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff