Priyanka Chopra Joins Russell Crowe in Sci-Fi Thriller Bluefly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is poised for another major Hollywood role, joining Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe in the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.

IMAGE: Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Rediff Archives; Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Bluefly, directed by Nimród Antal, follows a UN translator on a dangerous mission to recover a crashed aircraft in the Congo.

Production for Bluefly is scheduled to commence later this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has signed up yet another Hollywood film. The actress will star alongside Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe in the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.

This is the first time Priyanka and Russell will work together.

About Bluefly and Production Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Bluefly will be directed by Nimród Antal, best known for Predators and Retribution.

The film follows a grieving UN translator, who joins a secret military mission deep in the Congo to recover a crashed aircraft. As the team gets closer to the wreckage, they realise the mission is much more dangerous than expected.

The aircraft holds a dark secret and was never meant to be brought back.

Priyanka confirmed the news by sharing a report on Instagram with the caption, 'Onto the next...'

The film will begin shooting later this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

It will also be presented to international buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival market in September.

Priyanka's Expanding Hollywood Career

Over the past few years, Priyanka has appeared in international projects such as The Matrix Resurrections Citadel, Heads of State and The Bluff.

Priyanka has a busy lineup ahead. She will be seen next in S S Rajamouli's Varanasi.

Mira Nair's Amri and Nicholas Stoller's Judgment Day are also in the pipeline.

Priyanka has also signed up for Reset, a survival thriller opposite Orlando Bloom.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff