Priyanka Chopra To Present Award At The Oscars

Priyanka Chopra To Present Award At The Oscars

Source: PTI
March 06, 2026 11:24 IST

This is not the first time Priyanka Choprahas been part of the Oscars. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the Academy Awards in 2021.

  • Priyanka Chopra will be among the presenters at the Academy Awards on March 15.
  • She will join Hollywood royalty like Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow.
  • This is not the first time she has presented at the Oscars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jones/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take the stage as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards.

The actor will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said in a statement.

Previously announced presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldana. Organisers said further talent announcements would be made in the lead-up to the ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jones/Instagram
 

Priyanka's Oscar history

This is not the first time Priyanka has been part of the Oscars.

The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

The Oscars 2026

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 15.

This year, Sinners leads the race with 16 nominations.

Brooklyn-based Indian American documentarian Geeta Gandbhir received two nominations, The Perfect Neighbor in the Best Documentary section as well as The Devil is Busy in the Best Short Documentary section.

Alexandre Singh, a filmmaker of Indian origin, was nominated for the live action short Two People Exchanging Saliva.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
