Priyanka Chopra Signed Up For Krrish 4

After S S Rajamouli's Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Priyanka Chopra has been signed up for Krrish 4.

This is Priyanka's Bollywood comeback after 2019's The Sky Is Pink.

Krrish 4 will be directed by Hrithik Roshan.

Sources confirm that Priyanka Chopra has been finalised for the female lead of the fourth segment of Hrithik Roshan's superhero franchise, Krrish.

Priyanka played the leading lady in the first three instalments of Krrish. She then headed West to further her career, and marry.

She will be seen in S S Rajamouli's Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. Now she will be back in Bollywood with Krrish 4.

Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay Not Willing To Work With Priyanka

Priyanka's comeback into Hindi cinema remains, at best, conditional. There are many A-list heroes in Bollywood who feel threatened by her presence. One has it from reliable sources that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are not willing to be paired with Priyanka.

Her last Bollywood assignment was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2019, after which she was finalised for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The role slipped out of Priyanka's fingers at the last minute and went to Alia Bhatt.

Working with S S Rajamouli in Varanasi

A source tells Subhash K Jha what happened next: "Unlike the A-listers in Bollywood, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu had no problem working with Priyanka. They treated her like the cinema royalty that she is, offered her money that she gets in the West, which is much more than what she ever got for any Hindi film, and expanded her role when she stepped in."

Priyanka has reportedly become close to Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara.

"This is Priyanka's gateway into Bollywood via Telugu cinema. She has chosen to represent Indian cinema on a global platform through Rajamouli's cinematic universe," informs a Bollywood filmmaker, who confesses he was "briefed" not to sign Priyanka when he wanted to make a female action-hero film with her.

What Krrish 4 Is About

All eyes are on Krrish 4, as it marks Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director. The actor has had behind-the-scenes practice, as he used to assist his father Rakesh Roshan on his directorial ventures, most notably Karan Arjun.

Krrish 4 will be produced by Rakesh Roshan and Yash Raj Films mogul Aditya Chopra.

The first Krrish arrived in 2006 and was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff