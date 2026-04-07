Priyanka Chopra's Relaxing Bikini Sunday

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for S S Rajamouli's highly anticipated Telugu film Varanasi in Hyderabad, balancing her demanding schedule with a refreshing poolside Sunday.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a relaxing Sunday by the pool in Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Key Points Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for S S Rajamouli's Telugu film Varanasi in Hyderabad.

She shared glimpses of a relaxing Sunday, including poolside moments and enjoying raw mango with chilli powder.

Priyanka connected with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie via video call.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently for the shooting of her Telugu film Varanasi, in Hyderabad, enjoyed her Sunday off by relaxing in the pool.

She posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of just how she spent the day.

Her treat for the day was snacking on a raw mango, seasoned with chilli powder.

Balancing Work and Family Life

Even as Priyanka was enjoying her relaxing Sunday, she kept in touch with family via video calls to daughter Malti Marie, and husband Nick Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Insights into Varanasi

Priyanka's next project Varanasi is S S Rajamouli's next big project after RRR. It is an action-adventure story inspired by Indian mythology and will release in 2027.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj.

PeeCee returns to Indian cinema after years, and reportedly, gets quite a pay cheque for it.

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff