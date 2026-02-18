Priyanka-Nick Share A Kiss At The Bluff Premiere

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get romantic at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The Bluff.

Key Points The Bluff is an action thriller, directed by Frank E Flowers.

The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.

All Photographs: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share a kiss at the world premiere of her film, The Bluff, in Los Angeles.

Priyanka wears a leather cuirass over her brown skirt.

Nick aces his husband duties.

Priyanka greets her fans with Namaste.

Karl Urban, best known for his work in Thor: Ragnarok, co-stars in The Buff.

Safia Oakley Green.

Vin Diesel.

Director, Co-Writer and Executive Producer Frank E Flowers (in red) joins his cast, Safia Oakley Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Vedanten Naidoo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban and Temuera Morrison.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff