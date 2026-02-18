Priyanka-Nick Share A Kiss At The Bluff Premiere

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get romantic at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The Bluff.
Key Points
- The Bluff is an action thriller, directed by Frank E Flowers.
- The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.
- It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share a kiss at the world premiere of her film, The Bluff, in Los Angeles.
Priyanka wears a leather cuirass over her brown skirt.
Nick aces his husband duties.
Priyanka greets her fans with Namaste.
Karl Urban, best known for his work in Thor: Ragnarok, co-stars in The Buff.
Safia Oakley Green.
Vin Diesel.
Director, Co-Writer and Executive Producer Frank E Flowers (in red) joins his cast, Safia Oakley Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Vedanten Naidoo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban and Temuera Morrison.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff