HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Priyanka-Nick Share A Kiss At The Bluff Premiere

Priyanka-Nick Share A Kiss At The Bluff Premiere

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 16:36 IST

x

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get romantic at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The Bluff.

Key Points

  • The Bluff is an action thriller, directed by Frank E Flowers.
  • The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.
  • It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 25.

All Photographs: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share a kiss at the world premiere of her film, The Bluff, in Los Angeles.

 

Priyanka wears a leather cuirass over her brown skirt.

 

Nick aces his husband duties.

 

Priyanka greets her fans with Namaste.

 

Karl Urban, best known for his work in Thor: Ragnarok, co-stars in The Buff.

 

Safia Oakley Green.

 

Vin Diesel.

 

Director, Co-Writer and Executive Producer Frank E Flowers (in red) joins his cast, Safia Oakley Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Vedanten Naidoo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban and Temuera Morrison.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A Taste Of Priyanka's Bloody Mary
A Taste Of Priyanka's Bloody Mary
When Shashi Tharoor Met Priyanka Chopra
When Shashi Tharoor Met Priyanka Chopra
A Peek Into Priyanka's Life
A Peek Into Priyanka's Life
The Priyanka Chopra you didn't know
The Priyanka Chopra you didn't know
Priyanka Chopra: I like taking risks
Priyanka Chopra: I like taking risks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI Summit In Delhi2:37

French President Macron Leaves From Mumbai Hotel For AI...

Kajol Devgan dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai1:17

Kajol Devgan dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit over 'Chinese robodog'3:05

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit over...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO