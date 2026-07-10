Priyanka Chopra Nails Wimbledon Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines at Wimbledon, not only for her impeccable courtside fashion but also for a heartwarming FaceTime call with husband Nick Jonas.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Wimbledon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

Key Points Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon semi-final, wearing an elegant cream-white midi dress in the Royal Box.

Priyanka shared the Royal Box with celebrities Cynthia Erivo and Lily James, adding to the star-studded event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas served glamour goals during her latest appearance at Wimbledon.

The actor, who is visiting France with her family, attended the tennis tournament on July 9 to watch the semi-final clash between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (click here to see who won!).

Courtside Style and Viral Moment

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

While Priyanka's chic courtside style caught everyone's attention, it was her FaceTime moment with husband Nick Jonas that stole the spotlight.

Seated in the exclusive Royal Box, the actress was seen smiling as she video-called Nick, seemingly giving him a front-row view of the Wimbledon action.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a cream-white midi dress.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she let her sophisticated ensemble do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbeldon/X

Priyanka shared the Royal Box with celebrities Cynthia Erivo and Lily James.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff