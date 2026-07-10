Home  » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Nails Wimbledon Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Nails Wimbledon Fashion

By REDIFF MOVIES July 10, 2026 12:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines at Wimbledon, not only for her impeccable courtside fashion but also for a heartwarming FaceTime call with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Wimbledon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

Key Points

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Wimbledon semi-final, wearing an elegant cream-white midi dress in the Royal Box.
  • Priyanka shared the Royal Box with celebrities Cynthia Erivo and Lily James, adding to the star-studded event.
 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas served glamour goals during her latest appearance at Wimbledon.

The actor, who is visiting France with her family, attended the tennis tournament on July 9 to watch the semi-final clash between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (click here to see who won!).

Courtside Style and Viral Moment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

While Priyanka's chic courtside style caught everyone's attention, it was her FaceTime moment with husband Nick Jonas that stole the spotlight.

Seated in the exclusive Royal Box, the actress was seen smiling as she video-called Nick, seemingly giving him a front-row view of the Wimbledon action.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a cream-white midi dress.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she let her sophisticated ensemble do all the talking.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbeldon/X

Priyanka shared the Royal Box with celebrities Cynthia Erivo and Lily James.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

WimbledonChopra JonasNick JonasPriyankaCynthia Erivo

More From Rediff

I, Nobody Review

I, Nobody Review
Moana Review: Pointless Disney Remake

Moana Review: Pointless Disney Remake
Satluj Review: Brave Political Drama

Satluj Review: Brave Political Drama

Related Stories

Priyanka To Star With Angelina Jolie

Priyanka To Star With Angelina Jolie

Quick Links

Lily JamesCoco GauffFranceFaceTimeRoyal Box

Web Stories

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!
5 Memorable Chocolate Factory Tours

5 Memorable Chocolate Factory Tours
8 Weird Football Terms

8 Weird Football Terms