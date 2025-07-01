Priyanka Brings OTT Action In July

July has interesting OTT entertainment awaiting you. Joginder Tuteja lists them out.

Heads Of State

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: July 4

Priyanka Chopra stars in the Hollywood actioner, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Thug Life

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 3

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's gangster film Thug Life opens the month.

After its theatrical release in June, it was supposed to arrive on OTT after eight weeks. But thanks to its box office disappointment, it will see an early OTT release.

Kaalidhar Laapata

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: July 4

Abhishek Bachchan surprises us with Kaalidhar Laapata, a straight-to-OTT film no one knew he was shooting for.

It tells the story of Kaalidhar who experiences memory loss and a sense of abandonment after his family leaves him behind during a religious gathering.

The Good Wife

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: July 4

Priyamani stars in The Good Wife, Revathy's Tamil adaptation of the American legal drama.

It tells the story of a homemaker who returns to her former career as a lawyer after her high-profile husband (Sampath Raj) gets caught in a scandal.

The Hindi version, The Trial, directed by Suparn S Verma, starred Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta.

Uppu Kappurambu

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: July 4

Uppu Kappurambu is a Telugu-language satire set in the village of Chittijayapuram, where a bizarre crisis unfolds when the local graveyard runs out of room.

Keerthy Suresh plays Apoorva, a newly appointed panchayat head, who must solve this problem with the help of Chinna, the graveyard caretaker (Suhas).

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: July 4

Nagesh Kukunoor's new thriller explores what really happened after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and how the case was cracked in record time.

Aap Jaisa Koi

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 11

After playing a fiery lawyer in Kesari: Chapter 2, R Madhavan picks romance for his next outing.

In Aap Jaisa Koi, he plays a middle-aged man who finds love again in the much younger Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Special Ops S2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: July 11

Himmat Singh is back and this time, his mission involves cyber crime.

Neeraj Panday's spy thriller, starring Kay Kay and Vinay Pathak, promises to hold us in its grip once again.

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 18

In a month full of action and thrillers, Vir Das gives us a fun respite with his stand-up comedy show.

Mandala Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: July 25

Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta uncover a series of ritualistic murders in a small town.