Priyadarshan: 'Thousands Of Legal Issues With Hera Pheri 3'

'I am not sure it will ever be made. Even if it is, I am not part of it.'

IMAGE: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Key Points Priyadarshan has confirmed he is no longer associated with Hera Pheri 3 and expressed disinterest in discussing the ongoing controversy.

He cited numerous legal issues, conflicts between actors, and uncertainty about the film's production as reasons for his detachment.

Priyadarshan is currently focused on his upcoming thriller, Haiwaan, which he describes as different from his usual comedies.

Priyadarshan is looking forward to his upcoming thriller Haiwaan and has little interest in revisiting the long-running controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3.

In this candid conversation with Subhash K Jha, the director reacts to Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's statement about his exit from the much-talked-about sequel, and explains why he has chosen to move on: "There are thousands of legal issues, conflicts between actors, Paresh Rawal walking in and out, and so many things going on."

Firoz Nadiadwala says you are not associated with Hera Pheri 3.

I am glad he said that. I am not associated with it. I am not sure it will ever be made. Even if it is, I am not part of it.

There are thousands of legal issues, conflicts between actors, Paresh Rawal walking in and out, and so many things going on.

I don't want to talk about this matter.

So you're all set for Haiwaan?

I'm very positive about the film. It's very different from my comedies. There is a lot of small-small humour in the film. It is not the same as the original Malayalam film Oppam. I keep changing the plot and characters when I remake a film. I don't make it as it is.

Saif Ali Khan talks very highly of you.

The combination of Akshay Kumar and Saif is very good and I enjoyed making the film.

Does Mohanlal have a cameo in the film?

Yeah. He is the actor who brought me into direction. My hundredth film will star Mohanlal.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff