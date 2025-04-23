HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Priya-Prateik's Beach Honeymoon

April 23, 2025 16:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil, who got married on Valentine's Day, are still honeymooning!

After spending time in Goa, they have jetted off to Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

The duo are celebrating Priya's 35th birthday on April 16 with a special holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Eyes only for the Mrs.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Making new friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Biking with the zebras.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Cutting her birthday cake.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Say hello to the birthday girl!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Romance on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Priya gets her look right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Capturing the golden light. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

