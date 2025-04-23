Priya-Prateik's Beach Honeymoon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil, who got married on Valentine's Day, are still honeymooning!
After spending time in Goa, they have jetted off to Mauritius.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
The duo are celebrating Priya's 35th birthday on April 16 with a special holiday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Eyes only for the Mrs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Making new friends.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Biking with the zebras.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Cutting her birthday cake.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Say hello to the birthday girl!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Romance on the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Priya gets her look right.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram
Capturing the golden light.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff