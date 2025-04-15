Priya, Janhvi Go Traditional For Vishu

Monday saw a host of festivals like Baisakhi, Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vishu, Ugadi. Film folk celebrate by dressing up and creating happy memories on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier celebrates Vishu with a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shoots her own pictures as she wishes her fans: 'Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! my Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead filled with love, prosperity and happiness you guys have always given me so much love and encouragement and made me feel like a part of you'll -- and it's meant so much to me :)

She also shares a video of herself with a disclaimer: 'I wouldn't feel worthy of that privilege if I didn't atleast try to speak in your sweet sweet language. So here is my attempt pls forgive me for my mistakes I'm still learning but will get there soon I promise special shout out to my Malayalam and Tamil tutors @roshan.matthew @mathukuttyxavier @manushnandandop #SundarisRoots #ParamSundari.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas digs into a traditional sadhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela wish: 'We hope you had an amazing day. Wishing you joy, prosperity, & new beginnings this festive season! Happy Vishu, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, & Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee enjoys a 'Poila Boisakh dinner'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna brings in Ugadi with husband Varun Bangera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur celebrates Bohaag Bihu with her sisters, Priyangi and Parineeta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

'Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous Nepali New Year 2082! May this new year bring peace, purpose, and possibilities into all our lives. Happy Naya Barsha!' wishes Manisha Koirala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier celebrates Vishu with mother Girija, brother Madhu, sister-in-law Anu and daughter Avani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj shares a throwback picture from Kochi to wish fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal pens a personal note.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashish Vidyarthi/Instagram

Ashish Vidyarthi gets to celebrate a host of festivals as his father Govind Vidyarthi was a Malayali, mother Reba Vidyarthi (Nee: Chattopadhyay) was a Bengali and wife Rupali Barua is Assamese. So he celebrates Vishu, Poila Boishakh as well as Bohaag Bihu, and posts, 'As the vibrant hues of spring brighten our days, we welcome new beginnings celebrated across our diverse land. May this season of harvest and hope bring abundance, light, and happiness into your lives.

'Whether it's the golden glow of the Vishukkani, the rhythmic beats of Bihu dances, the poetic charm of Poila Boishakh, or the spirited celebrations of Baisakhi — each festival reminds us of renewal, resilience, and the beauty of tradition. Wishing you all a joyous Vishu, Bihu, Poila Boishakh, and Baisakhi!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff