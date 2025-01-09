'Pritish Nandy's Pen And Voice Shaped Art, Media'

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari, Joyeeta Patpatia, Prateik Babbar, the late Pritish Nandy, Maanvi Gagroo, VJ Bani, Sayani Gupta and Rangita Pritish Nandy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

When Pritish Nandy passed into the ages, both journalists and film folk expressed their genuine sorrow. Many took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Sayani Gupta, who had worked with Nandy in Four More Shots Please!, penned a lengthy note on Instagram: 'The youngest guy in the room, the most articulate and brilliant. Always smiling, always warm and with that glint in his eyes. He loved a good conversation. He loved Bong women. And I knew he loved me. He would always express his love & never shied away from appreciating the people around him. There are very few people who are this magnetic.

'An absolute stalwart. A true visionary. A rock star feminist who has created some of the most iconic women characters for cinema. I thought of him a lot when his very close friend Mr. Ratan Tata passed away recently. How he must be holding up. Cannot believe he left us so soon.

'The head of our family just left us. Hasn't sunk in. I am grateful for his grace, wisdom & the moments spent under his light. A deep deep loss. Love to his and our family.'

Anil Kapoor: 'Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other. I still remember a bold Illustrated Weekly cover shoot he planned -- when I felt uncomfortable, he scrapped it immediately, saying, 'If you're not happy, I won't publish it.' That gesture marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship built on trust and respect.

'My heart goes out to his family. I'll always miss his presence, his voice, and the fearless spirit he brought to everything he did.'

Sanjay Dutt: 'A true creative genius and a kind soul. You will be missed sir.'

Anupam Kher: 'Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common.

'He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken

Hansal Mehta: 'Sad, sad news. My most personal work has lost one of its greatest patrons. You lived well Mr Nandy. Will miss you terribly. Deepest condolences to the entire family.

'I remember when I first met him in 2005 I had shared the idea for Omerta. Let's make it he said. When nobody had belief in me or my ideas Mr Pritish Nandy gave me the strength to dare, to dream and to tell stories that mattered to me -- no matter what. He did not end up producing Omerta eventually but I owe the film and a lot of my journey beginning from Shahid to him.

'We had the most delightful conversations, he was always candid with me and I always left his room very energized. So hard to believe that he is gone. The past tense just isn't for men like him.'

Prosenjit Chatterjee: 'Pritish Nandy's pen, voice, and vision shaped art, media, and thought in ways few could. A true polymath, his legacy will endure. Rest in peace.'

Sudhir Mishra: 'What can one say about Pritish Nandy? One could say that he lived well, loved well, fought well, didn't suffer fools, had a sharp biting sense of humour like no other. After the joke landed, after the laughter came the silence when you understood that he had just given u a-life lesson.

'Pritish Nandy changed my life. Only he could Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi. He taught me so much. I am so sorry Pritish Da. I couldn't come up with an idea for the sequel.'

Sophie Choudry: 'Was a privilege getting to know you during Pyar Ke Side Effects. Brave, provocative, unique as a filmmaker & journalist/editor. Shall always think of you warmly. Sending love and prayers to the family.'

As a producer, Pritish Nandy made several movies like Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi as well as Web series like Four More Shots Please! and Modern Love Mumbai.

