Pritam And Pedro Teaser: Kaafi Charming!

Raju Hirani's films can sometimes feel a little too goofy, but under Avinash Arun's direction, it will be interesting to see how that material lands, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Pritam And Pedro marks the streaming debut for Rajkumar Hirani as showrunner and producer with Avinash Arun at the helm of the series.

Arshad Warsi and Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir play two mismatched cops on an assignment in Goa.

The teaser doesn't give away much, but it does its job well enough to make you curious about its half-dozen eccentric characters.

Two men, one in shabby formal attire and another in a police uniform, casually leaning on an ATM form the intriguing first look of Pritam And Pedro.

The actors' faces were not revealed, but the most anticipated aspect was the fact that this new series brings an unexpected collaboration between Avinash Arun and THE Rajkumar Hirani, who is making his streaming debut.

After the underwhelming Dunki, Hirani stepping into streaming with a slice-of-life comedy feels like a reset button we did not know we needed. But here it is.

The freshly-dropped teaser introduces Arshad Warsi and debutant Vir Hirani in the lead roles. Vir, Raju's son, plays Pritam while Arshad Warsi is Pedro.

Is Pritam And Pedro A Remake?

While the teaser doesn't reveal the plot, IMDb describes their pairing as 'two contrasting personalities. Arshad plays a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods, while Vir is more tech-driven. Together, they try to solve cases.

This setup loosely brings to mind films like The Other Guys, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, where two mismatched cops are forced to work together. Whether this is a remake or simply inspired storytelling remains to be seen.

The 30-second teaser doesn't decode the mystery of the ATM situation, but does hint at a quirky world filled with eccentric characters in that familiar Rajkumar Hirani vibe of warm humour.

Vir Hirani shows up in a bearded look, but thankfully not the mass-hero type that Indian cinema is in love these days. Arshad Warsi, on the other hand, slips into his role with his usual ease. He has that rare quality where he just fits with anyone on screen. Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS is one such example. This is his comfort zone.

One of the catchy bits is the musical hook in the teaser, rhyming words with the film's characters, like Mona (Singh) rhymes with 'gaana', Goa with 'trash can', 'yeman' with Boman (Irani) and kahani with 'Hirani'. It is playful in a way that somehow just sticks in your head. Kaafi charming!

Vikrant Massey appears in a long-haired look, seemingly playing the villain. The look almost feels like he walked straight onto this set from Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, given the striking similarity in his appearance (Or it could be other way around).

Boman Irani-Mona Singh Reunite With Raju Hirani

The teaser doesn't give away much, but does its job well enough to make you curious about its half-dozen eccentric characters.

Hirani's usual players also appear, with Boman Irani continuing his long-running unofficial membership in the Rajkumar Hirani universe following their collaboration in Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Dunki.

Mona Singh reunites with the director after her supporting part in 3 Idiots. She is currently in the phase where she is popping up everywhere on streaming, and honestly, the more the merrier with her. No complaints.

Other actors like Satyadeep Misra, Bharat Ganeshpure and Shruti Marathe appear briefly, suggesting a colourful ensemble.

Avinash Arun's Leap Into Comedy Space

Pritam And Pedro is directed by Avinash Arun, known for his tender storytelling with acclaimed shows like Paatal Lok, School of Lies, and indie gems Killa and Three of Us.

It is always nice to see a capable filmmaker switch genres, and his leap into comedy territory from his usual intense dramas feels like a refreshing shift.

Hirani's films can sometimes feel a little too goofy, but under Avinash Arun's direction, it will be interesting to see how that material lands.

The short teaser also positions Vir as a promising talent. With his background in drama training and experience in Mumbai's theatre circuit, he comes with a solid foundation as a performer.

Whether he gets judged for his surname (oh, the N-word!) or for his performance will depend on what he brings to the screen.

Pritam And Pedro arrives July 3 on JioHotstar.