Princess Of Wales' Tryst With Bollywood

The princess of Wales gets a taste of India.

Key Points Katherine, the princess of Wales, enjoys her day at Leicester's Golden Mile in England.

The princess watched a Bollywood dance, visited a sari shop and a restautant named Bobby, after the Dimple Kapadia-Rishi Kapoor starrer.

Kate last visited Leicester in 2018 with her husband, Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

In these war-ridden times, when people are suffering across the globe, Katherine, the princess of Wales, spread warmth and cheer on a visit to Leicester's Golden Mile in England.

Kate visited a Hindu temple and seemed to enjoy her brush with Bollywood!

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

'Meeting Aakash Odedra in Leicester to see how his award-winning dance company uses dance, music and poetry to tell stories about modern life and create boundary pushing and award-winning dance works,' The royal posted on Instagram.

Odedra, who uses the Belgrave neighbourhood centre, which the princess visited, to host community dance sessions was, incidentally, a student of Mumbai choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

The Telegraph newspaper reports that Kate, 44, seemed happy to see the dancers, who danced Bollywood-style, and told them, 'You must be super fit because it's super energetic. My children would love that, they love their dancing.'

Click here to see more from the dance performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Later, the princess walked down the Golden Mile and visited a sari shop, where she admired the embroidery.

Her next stop was Bobby's restaurant, a family business named after Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor's 1973 film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

'Spending time on Leicester's Golden Mile, meeting family-run businesses that form the heart of the city's thriving South Asian community. Ending at Shreeji Dham Haveli, where faith, culture and community life intertwine,' the official post reads.

The Telegraph reports that the princess was welcomed with 'dancing, honking horns and crowds jostling to shake her hand', even as shoppers and drivers appeared surprised to bump into her on a regular day out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Kate has been in remission from cancer after her 2024 diagnosis, reportedly last visited the city in 2018 with her husband Prince William, when they paid tribute to the victims of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five people including Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester City football club chairman. She said it was nice to return to the city under 'happier circumstances'.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff