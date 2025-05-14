HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Preity On Her 'First Love' Who Died In A Car Crash

Source: ANI
May 14, 2025 13:08 IST

'My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta recently opened up about losing her 'first love' in a car accident during a Q&A session with fans.

It all started when a fan asked her about the heart-wrenching climax in Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Shah Rukh Khan is on his death bed.

A fan wrote: 'Ma'am every time I watch Kal Ho Naa Ho, I cry like a kid. You absolutely nailed Naina Catherine Kapur. Learnt a lesson as well that is love sometimes means letting go. When you watch Kal Ho Naa Ho after 20 years of shoot, do you cry like us? #pzchat.'

 

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Preity replied: 'Yes I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too!

'My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different. Fun Fact - Most scenes all actors cried naturally... and Aman's death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too!'

 

IMAGE: Baby Preity with her late father Durganand Zinta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity's 'first love' that she referred to was her father, Major Durganand Zinta, who died in a car accident in 1988. Preity was 13 then.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

