Preity On Her 'First Love' Who Died In A Car Crash

'My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different.'
Preity Zinta recently opened up about losing her 'first love' in a car accident during a Q&A session with fans.
It all started when a fan asked her about the heart-wrenching climax in Kal Ho Naa Ho, when Shah Rukh Khan is on his death bed.
A fan wrote: 'Ma'am every time I watch Kal Ho Naa Ho, I cry like a kid. You absolutely nailed Naina Catherine Kapur. Learnt a lesson as well that is love sometimes means letting go. When you watch Kal Ho Naa Ho after 20 years of shoot, do you cry like us? #pzchat.'
Preity replied: 'Yes I cry when I see it and I cried when we were filming it too!
'My first love died in a car crash so this film always hit different. Fun Fact - Most scenes all actors cried naturally... and Aman's death scene had everyone crying in front of the camera and behind it too!'
Preity's 'first love' that she referred to was her father, Major Durganand Zinta, who died in a car accident in 1988. Preity was 13 then.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff