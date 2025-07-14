Pregnant Rihanna Attends Smurfs Premiere

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs, where she walked the blue carpet.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The gorgeous Rihanna plays Smurfette, the sole female Smurf in the reboot of The Smurfs film series.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Accompanying the singer were her children, RZA Athelston Mayers, three, and Riot Rose Mayers, two.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Rihanna is expecting Baby #3 with partner A$AP Rocky, and she announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Can you recognise Papa Smurf? Yes, John Goodman lends his voice for the loveable Smurf.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham lends her voice for the evil wizard Jezebeth while Nick Offerman voices the Smurf, Ken.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Director Chris Miller earlier directed Shrek The Third and Puss In Boots.

