Pregnant Rihanna Attends Smurfs Premiere

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs, where she walked the blue carpet.
The gorgeous Rihanna plays Smurfette, the sole female Smurf in the reboot of The Smurfs film series.
Accompanying the singer were her children, RZA Athelston Mayers, three, and Riot Rose Mayers, two.
Rihanna is expecting Baby #3 with partner A$AP Rocky, and she announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May.
Can you recognise Papa Smurf? Yes, John Goodman lends his voice for the loveable Smurf.
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham lends her voice for the evil wizard Jezebeth while Nick Offerman voices the Smurf, Ken.
Director Chris Miller earlier directed Shrek The Third and Puss In Boots.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff