Pregnant Rihanna Attends Smurfs Premiere

July 14, 2025 16:26 IST

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs, where she walked the blue carpet.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The gorgeous Rihanna plays Smurfette, the sole female Smurf in the reboot of The Smurfs film series.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Accompanying the singer were her children, RZA Athelston Mayers, three, and Riot Rose Mayers, two.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Rihanna is expecting Baby #3 with partner A$AP Rocky, and she announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Can you recognise Papa Smurf? Yes, John Goodman lends his voice for the loveable Smurf.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham lends her voice for the evil wizard Jezebeth while Nick Offerman voices the Smurf, Ken.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Director Chris Miller earlier directed Shrek The Third and Puss In Boots.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

