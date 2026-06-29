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Pratibha, Urmila, Sakshi's Devotional Evening

By REDIFF MOVIES June 29, 2026 11:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Film folk enjoyed a grand devotional music experience at the Anandam: A Shankar Mahadevan Bhakti concert on Saturday, June 27, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The concert featured artists like Usha Uthup, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and of course, Shankar Mahadevan, as they presented beautiful spiritual music.

Key Points

  • Stars attended the Anandam: A Shankar Mahadevan Bhakti concert in Mumbai.
  • Pratibha Ranta, Urmila Matondkar, Sonal Chauhan and Sakshi Tanwar were present.
  • Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and Rakesh Bedi were also present.

Pratibha Ranta

Like all the guests, Pratibha Ranta chose a desi look for the grand evening.

 

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar.

 

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan.

 

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar.

 

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait.

 

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra.

 

Zahrah S Khan

Zahrah S Khan.

 

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani.

 

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor.

 

Shankar Mahadevan with wife Sangeeta and their sons, Shivam and Siddharth

Shankar Mahadevan with wife Sangeeta and their sons, Shivam and Siddharth.

 

Mrunmayee Deshpande

Mrunmayee Deshpande.

 

Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh.

 

Anuradha Paudwal

Anuradha Paudwal.

 

Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup.

 

Poonam Sinha

Poonam Sinha.

 

Boman Irani and Zenobia

Boman Irani and Zenobia.

 

Supriya Pathak with Pankaj Kapur and Sanah Kapur

Supriya Pathak with Pankaj Kapur and Sanah Kapur.

 

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana.

 

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

 

Shaan

Shaan.

 

Shaan's son Maahi

Shaan's son Maahi.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Ravie Dubey

Ravie Dubey.

 

Harsha Bogle with wife Anita

Harsha Bogle with wife Anita.

 

Samay Raina

Samay Raina.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Shankar Mahadevan BhaktiUrmila MatondkarSakshi TanwarMumbaiShaan

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