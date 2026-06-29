Pratibha, Urmila, Sakshi's Devotional Evening

Film folk enjoyed a grand devotional music experience at the Anandam: A Shankar Mahadevan Bhakti concert on Saturday, June 27, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The concert featured artists like Usha Uthup, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and of course, Shankar Mahadevan, as they presented beautiful spiritual music.

Key Points Stars attended the Anandam: A Shankar Mahadevan Bhakti concert in Mumbai.

Pratibha Ranta, Urmila Matondkar, Sonal Chauhan and Sakshi Tanwar were present.

Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and Rakesh Bedi were also present.

Like all the guests, Pratibha Ranta chose a desi look for the grand evening.

Urmila Matondkar.

Sonal Chauhan.

Sakshi Tanwar.

Kubbra Sait.

Aahana Kumra.

Zahrah S Khan.

Hansika Motwani.

Anil Kapoor.

Shankar Mahadevan with wife Sangeeta and their sons, Shivam and Siddharth.

Mrunmayee Deshpande.

Asha Parekh.

Anuradha Paudwal.

Usha Uthup.

Poonam Sinha.

Boman Irani and Zenobia.

Supriya Pathak with Pankaj Kapur and Sanah Kapur.

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana.

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

Shaan.

Shaan's son Maahi.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Ravie Dubey.

Harsha Bogle with wife Anita.

Samay Raina.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff